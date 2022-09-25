World Pharmacists Day 2022: Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status, Quotes, and Greetings to share on September 25

World Pharmacist Day 2022: September 25, is celebrated as World Pharmacist Day over the globe. This day is marked as an opportunity to appreciate and support the hardship of healthcare workers who dedicate their lives to serving mankind with compassion and understanding. Worldwide events are organized to raise awareness about the prominence of pharmacists in society.

The Pharmaceutical industry in India is the 3rd largest in the world in terms of volume and14th largest in terms of value.



The Pharma sector currently contributes to around 1.72% of the country’s GDP#8YearsOfMakeInIndia #AmritMahotsav @makeinindia pic.twitter.com/12f6FeqwKI — PIB India (@PIB_India) September 24, 2022

What is the history of World Pharmacist Day 2022?

World Congress of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences in Istanbul, Turkey celebrated World Pharmacist Day in 2009 for the first time. On this day only, Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) Council was founded on this date in 1912. This day aims to promote pharmacists’ contribution to health global health improvement and advancement through their work.

What is the theme of World Pharmacist Day 2022?

The theme of World Pharmacist Day 2022 is Pharmacy united in action for a healthier world. This theme aims to strengthen the unity of the profession worldwide and its positive impact on mankind.

What is the significance of World Pharmacist Day?

Pharmacy is a branch of medical science that deals with chemistry and supports the discovery, production, disposal, safe and effective use, and control of medications and drugs. The role of pharmacists is to empower patients in a way so that they can tackle illness without losing their confidence. First port of call in a health crisis, pharmacists are important to understand drugs, their side effects, mobility, and toxicity. And the main aim to celebrate World Pharmacist Day is to recognize the value and contribution of pharmacists in society.

Wishes for World Pharmacists Day

You care for people’s wishes. We care for you. Happy Pharmacists Day.

Here’s to all the outstanding pharmacists blazing the trail! Happy Pharmacists Day

Whether it is cold or cough, flu or viral, All thanks to our pharmacists who help us in restoring our health.

You are doing a great job by curing the illness of people bringing, and bringing them Health and Happiness. Wish you more success on this Pharmacists Day!

Your words are antibiotics, your smile is analgesic, your touch is anti-inflammatory, your presence is antiseptic, and your feeling is antipyretic, dear Pharmacists.

Quotes for World Pharmacists Day