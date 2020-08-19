World Photography Day 2020: Theme, History, Quotes, Significance, About 1st Photograph and more

World Photography Day 2020: The day celebrates the art, craft, science, and history of photography. No doubt since the early 19th century, photography become an important part of life, an ever-increasing medium of personal expression and appreciation for countless people across the world.

It is hard to imagine a world without photography, it is so omnipresent whether in science, advertisement, current media events, etc.

What is Photography?

Photography word literally means "drawing with light". Supposedly the word was first coined in 1839 by the British scientist Sir John Herschel from the Greek words phos (genetive: photos) means "light" and graphe means "drawing or writing".

World Humanitarian Day 2020: History, Significance, and Key Facts

Various types of photography are as follows:

Wildlife photography

Travel photography

Street photography

Newborn photography

Landscape photography

Portrait photography

Wedding photography

Event photography

Fine Art photography

Fashion photography

Architectural photography etc.

World Photography Day: Theme

The theme of 2017 was “Understanding Clouds” and the slogan “Be Nice” was the main subject of 2018. The theme of 2019 is dedicated to History.

World Photography Day: History

The invention of the Daguerreotype which is a photographic process developed by Frenchmen Louis Daguerre and Joseph Nicephore Niepce in 1837. As per reports, the French Academy of Sciences announced the Daguerreotype process in 1839.

The Daguerre’s invention was named as the daguerreotype. It was an immediate success that provides a relatively inexpensive and accurate way of representing scenes and faces which previously had to be drawn or painted by hand. Within a few years, photographic studios had popped up all over Paris and indeed across the world.

About the first Photograph

When Napolean just arrived on St Helena in 1816, a Frenchman, Nicephore Niepce succeeded in capturing small camera images on paper treated with silver chloride which is another chemical sensitive to light. But like Wedgwood, he was not able to fix and preserve these images. He began experimenting with other light-sensitive substances. In 1822, Niepce invented a process and named it as "heliography" which is a Greek word meaning "sun drawing" from helios and graphe. He succeeded in making the earliest surviving camera photograph in 1826/7. The photograph represented a view from a window at Le Gras (his hometown in Burgundy, France) captured on a pewter plate coated in bitumen diluted in lavender oil.

World Photography Day: Significance

The day generates awareness, share ideas, and encourage individuals in this field. It also encourages enthusiasts to express their feelings, emotions, and social thinking through their photography skills.

A photograph has the power to capture a place or an area, an experience, a thought a flash in time. That is why it is said that a picture is worth a thousand words. Photographs can convey feelings faster sometimes than words can. In fact, a photographer can make the viewer see the world the way the photographer sees it. A photo taken tomorrow can still be even as appreciated by others for a hundred years' time.

World Photography Day: Quotes

1. "Photography is the simplest thing in the world, but it is incredibly complicated to make it really work." - Martin Parr

2. "Photographers are one those who can turn a single moment into an unbreakable memory." - Vatsal Nathwani

3. "Photography is a powerful medium of expression and communications, offers an infinite variety of perception interpretation and execution." - Ansel Adams

4. A photograph is a secret about a secret. The more it tells you, the less you know” — Diane Arbus

5. “The photo that you took with your digital camera is the creativeness you desire to create with reality.” — Scott Lorenzo

6. "Photo clicks makes everyone to look back and reveal our past in the form of thoughts which run in our mind." - Palani Bhavesh Varun

7. “The fine component about an image is that it in no way changes, even when the humans in it do.” — Andy Warhol

8. “There is one component the photo needs to contain, the humanity of the moment.” — Robert Frank

9. "I really believe there are things nobody would see if I didn't photograph them." - Diane Arbus

10. I don’t have confidence words. I believe pictures.” — Gilles Peress

Important Days and Dates in August 2020