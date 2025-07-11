World Population Day 2025: Check Date, Theme, History, and Significance

World Population Day is an international observance that focuses on serious population problems concerning human beings and the world. It is celebrated annually as a day to address challenges and prospects in population growth, health, rights, and sustainable development.

World Population Day 2025 Date

World Population Day 2025 falls on Friday, July 11th. The date marks the anniversary of "Five Billion Day" in 1987 when the world population had grown to five billion.

World Population Day Theme for 2025

Theme: "Empowering young people to create the families they want in a fair and hopeful world."

This year's theme is on empowering youth, reproductive agency, and making sure that young people are able to exercise their rights, access resources, and opportunities to control their own futures. The emphasis is on gender equality, reproductive agency, youth empowerment, and fair access to healthcare and education, particularly in light of global issues like demographic shifts, economic insecurity, and climate change.