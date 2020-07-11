World Population Day 2020: Slogans, Quotes, Messages and more

World Population Day 2020: The day was established in 1989 by the Governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme to focus on the urgency and importance of the population issues.

The way population is growing is a matter of concern and is the biggest issue on this earth for humanity and also for the entire nation and environment. Therefore, World Population Day is observed and started as a campaign at a global level to raise awareness about the population issue. In fact, reproductive health and gender equality are essential for achieving a sustainable development goal.

World Population Day: Slogans

1. Big family brings big problems too.

2. Adopt a child instead of giving birth to your own child.

3. Control overpopulation to remain away from starvation.

4. Birth control is the only solution to population control.

5. Earth cannot carry the heavy load for long, so think about population control.

6. Focus on the population to fight poverty and illiteracy.

7. Overpopulation gives rise to poverty, illiteracy, and lots of social issues.

8. Plan your family and protect the planet.

9. Take the pledge to control the population.

10. Start family planning for a happy future.

11. Use family planning tips and measures to have a small family.

12. Take care of the children we already have, don't increase the population.

13. Use a lid have just one kid.

14. More people=less open space.

15. Overpopulation leads to overexploitation.

16. Keep a small family to have a big happy life.

17. Celebrate the world population day to control the population growth.

18. It is easy to add more, but difficult to maintain.

19. We are not just here to procreate.

20. Reduce the population and empower women.

World Population Day: Quotes

1." Yet food is something that is taken for granted by most world leaders despite the fact that more than half of the population of the world is hungry. " - Norman Borlaug

2. "By improving health, empowering women, population growth comes down." - Bill Gates

3. "Our human population continues to expand at such a scary rate – it’s unbelievable." - Bindi Irwin

4. "We need to continue to decrease the growth rate of the Global Population. The Plant can not support many more people." - Unknown

5. "The power of population is indefinitely greater than the power in the earth to produce subsistence for man." - Thomas Malthus

6. "Population growth and development place additional stress on the Nation's water infrastructure and its ability to sustain hard-won water quality gains." - Jerry Costello

7. "Population growth is not respecting water-management district boundaries." - Colleen Castille

8. "Population growth is the primary source of environmental damage." - Jacques Yves Cousteau

9. "When the family is small, whatever little they have they are able to share. There is peace." - Philip Njuguna

10. "Times are gone when we could relax and take it easy. It is time to act and act strongly to control the growth of the population to help our coming generations." - Unknown

11. “Almost half of the population of the world lives in rural regions and mostly in a state of poverty. Such inequalities in human development have been one of the primary reasons for unrest and, in some parts of the world, even violence." - A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

12. "To save the world, to protect the tomorrow, we have to control the population today." - Unknown

13. "Rapid population growth and technological innovation, combined with our lack of understanding about how the natural systems of which we are a part work, have created a mess." - David Suzuki

14. “As a woman leader, I thought I brought a different kind of leadership. I was interested in women’s issues, in bringing down the population growth rate… as a woman, I entered politics with an additional dimension – that of a mother." - Benazir Bhutto

15. “Every state has the primary duty to protect its own population from grave and sustained violations of human rights, as well as from the consequences of humanitarian crises, whether natural or man-made." - Pope Benedict XVI

World Population Day: Messages

1. Empower people, develop nations. Control population and celebrate this World Population Day.

2. Our mother earth can’t feed so many people. Control the global population for our nature’s sake and celebrate this Day. Best wishes on World Population Day.

3. Take a stand, raise awareness. Help, since we are nearly running out of space. Best wishes on World Population Day.

4. Overpopulation is the definition of being forced by others or focusing on others to live with people they don’t want. Control the global population and celebrate World Population Day.

5. On this occasion of World Population Day make a plan. Plan your future, Plan your family. Raise awareness. Happy World Population Day.

6. The world is not a gift from our ancestors but a loan from our children. Save it and create a better world for them. Don’t overpopulate it. Best wishes on World Population Day.

7. Be responsible, save our nature. Control population growth and ensure a healthy planet. Celebrate World Population Day and raise awareness.

8. A peaceful world cannot exist when only one-third are rich and two-thirds go hungry. So, control the population and stop overcrowding. Best wishes on World Population Day.

9. Live bravely and enjoy the beautiful things the world has to offer. Control the population and celebrate World Population Day.

10. Too many humans are a risk to humanity. Save our planet and ensure humanity by working towards controlling the population on World Population Day.

