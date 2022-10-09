World Post Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status to share on October 9

World Post Day 2022 theme: World Post Day is observed every year on October 9 to celebrate the role of the post in the everyday life. World Post Day 2022 also promotes the contributions made by the postal services in the social and economic development. World Post Day 2022 quotes, theme, wishes, messages, WhatsApp status on this day further helps in spreading the significance of the posts that have played a major role in every event which had a lasting impact on the world.

Check World Post Day 2022 quotes, theme, wishes, messages, WhatsApp status below and learn more about World Post Day on October 9.

World Post Day 2022 Theme

The World Post Day 2022 theme is ‘Post for Planet’. It is the largest logistic network in the world and every year, more than 150 countries celebrate this day in various ways.

#PostForPlanet time capsule contains climate pledges & visions of a greener postal sector by its leaders, staff & partners.



The capsule was sealed yesterday during the #WorldPostDay ceremony & will be unburied in 2030 to evaluate the success of these sustainability commitments. pic.twitter.com/BU8DUDupGF — Universal Postal Union (@UPU_UN) October 8, 2022

World Post Day 2022: Why the day is celebrated on October 9?

World Post Day is celebrated every year on October 9 to celebrate the date when the Universal Postal Union (UPU) was founded in 1874 in Bern, Switzerland. Later in 1948, the UPU became part of the United Nations and the countries celebrated the first World Post Day on October 9, 1969 in Tokyo, Japan, at the UPU Congress.

Since its inception, World Post Day has been recognized globally as a way to thank the postal services globally.

World Post Day 2022 Quotes, Wishes and Messages

1. On this occasion of World Post Day, it is important to understand the economic importance of postal services and honour it for the way it links the whole world. Happy World Post Day 2022.

2. Increase the awareness amongst people about the postal sector role for people and businesses and celebrate this day. Best wishes to you on this occasion of World Post Day.

3. Honour the postal industry on this day and help people all around the globe to get connected. Best wishes to you on this occasion of World Post Day 2022.

4. Thank God postal services were invented, or else Pigeons would have remained our resort! Happy World Post Day.

5. On this occasion of World Post Day, take a break from technology and write a letter and share your feelings with your loved ones. Wish you a very happy World Post Day 2022.

World Post Day 2022 Slogans

1. Thanking postal services on World Post Day.

2. We could stay connected because of postal services.

3. Without postal services, it would have been a different world

4. Happiness and smiles are what postal services gifted us. Happy World Post Day.

5. Warm wishes on World Post Day. We thank you.

