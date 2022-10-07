List of Indian movies nominated for Oscar (1957-2022)

Indian Movies nominated for Oscars: Academy Awards is one of the biggest platforms that provides recognition to some of the best cinematic work. India doesn’t have a long list of movies nominated for the Oscars. In fact, as of 2021, only three Indian films have been nominated for the Academy Awards so far. For Oscar 2023, the Gujarati film 'The Chhello Show' has been announced as India's official entry to the Oscars, however, the final nomination is yet to be declared. 

Indian films are nominated for Oscars under the category of ‘Academy Award for Best International Feature Film’ to recognize the work and the impact that the movie has on the viewers.

Check the list of Indian Movies nominated for the Oscars. Also, check the list of the Indian movies that went for submissions to the Oscars but were not nominated.

Academy Award for Best International Feature Film

The Academy Award for Best International Feature Film is one of the Oscars awards given annually by the US-based Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences. Notably, unlike the Academy Awards, the International Feature Film Award is not presented to a specific individual but is considered an award and honour for the submitting country as a whole.

List of Indian Movies Nominated for Oscar

1. Mother India (1957)

Mother India was the first Indian Film that was nominated for an Oscar for Best International Feature Film. Starring Raaj Kumar, Nargis, Sunil Dutt, and Rajendra Kumar and directed by Mehboob Khan, Mother India was a remake of Khan’s earlier film Aurat (1940).

Mother India is a story of proven-stricken village woman Radha, who in the absence of her husband, struggles to raise her sons while surviving against a cunning money-lender.

Mother India

2. Salaam Bombay (1988)

Mira Nair’s 1988 Indian Drama Film Salaam Bombay became the second Indian film to be nominated for the Oscars. Salaam Bombay. The movie depicts the daily lives of children living in slums in Mumbai. The inspiration for the film came from the spirit of Bombay’s street children and the way they live. The movie was nominated for 61st Academy Awards.

Salaam Bombay

3. Lagaan (2001)

2001- Hindi language Sports drama film was written and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film starring Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh in the lead roles was India’s third submission to the Oscars. Lagaan is set in the late Victorian era of India’s Colonial British Raj where the residents of the villagers are burdened by high taxes and several years of drought. The film is about a cricket match between the villagers and British officers that the former must win.

Lagaan

4. Writing with Fire (2021 Documentary Film)

Writing with Fire became the first feature documentary from India to receive an Oscar nomination for Best Documentary Feature. Writing with Fire tells the story of ‘Khabar Lahariya’, the only new agency in India which is run by Dalit (oppressed-caste) women. Armed with smartphones, these women journalists report from some of the most difficult regions of the country.

Writing with Fire

List of Indian Films submitted for Oscars (1957-2022)

 

Year Movie
 Language Director Result
1957 Mother India Hindustani Mehboob Khan Nominated
1958

 Madhumati Hindustani Bimal Roy Not nominated
1959

 The World of Apu Bengali Satyajit Ray Not nominated
1962 Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam Hindustani Abrar Alvi Not nominated
1963

 Metropolis Bengali Satyajit Ray Not nominated
1965

 The Guide Hindi Vijay Anand Not nominated
1966
 Amrapali Hindi Lekh Tandon Not nominated
1967
 The Last Letter Hindi Chetan Anand Not nominated
1968
 Elder Sister Hindi Hrishikesh Mukherjee Not nominated
1969

 Deiva Magan Tamil A. C. Tirulokchandar Not nominated
1971
 Reshma Aur Shera Hindi Sunil Dutt Not nominated
1972
 Uphaar Hindi Sudhendu Roy Not nominated
1973
 Saudagar Hindi Sudhendu Roy Not nominated
1974

 Hot Winds Urdu M. S. Sathyu Not nominated
1977
 Manthan Hindi Shyam Benegal Not nominated
1978 The Chess Players Hindustani Satyajit Ray Not nominated
1980

 Payal Ki Jhankaar Hindi Satyen Bose Not nominated
1984

 Saaransh Hindi Mahesh Bhatt Not nominated
1985 Saagar Hindi Ramesh Sippy Not nominated
1986
 Swati Mutyam Telugu K. Viswanath Not nominated
1987

 Nayakan Tamil Mani Ratnam Not nominated
1988
 Salaam Bombay! Hindi Mira Nair Nominated
1989 Parinda Hindi Vidhu Vinod Chopra Not nominated
1990
 Anjali Tamil Mani Ratnam Not nominated
1991 Henna Hindustani Randhir Kapoor Not nominated
1992

 Thevar Magan Tamil Bharathan Not nominated
1993 Rudaali Hindi Kalpana Lajmi Not nominated
1994
 Bandit Queen Hindi Shekhar Kapur Not nominated
1995 Kuruthipunal Tamil P. C. Sreeram Not nominated
1996 Indian Tamil S. Shankar Not nominated
1997 Guru Malayalam Rajiv Anchal Not nominated
1998 Jeans Tamil S. Shankar Not nominated
1999 Earth Hindi Deepa Mehta Not nominated
2000 Hey Ram Tamil
Hindi		 Kamal Haasan Not nominated
2001
 Lagaan Hindi Ashutosh Gowariker Nominated
2002 Devdas Hindi Sanjay Leela Bhansali Not nominated
2004
 The Breath Marathi Sandeep Sawant Not nominated
2005 Riddle Hindi Amol Palekar Not nominated
2006 Rang De Basanti Hindi Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Not nominated
2007
 Eklavya: The Royal Guard Hindi Vidhu Vinod Chopra Not nominated
2008 Like Stars on Earth Hindi Aamir Khan Not nominated
2009 Harishchandra's Factory Marathi Paresh Mokashi Not nominated
2010
 Peepli Live Hindi Anusha Rizvi Not nominated
2011 Abu, Son of Adam Malayalam Salim Ahamed Not nominated
2012 Barfi! Hindi Anurag Basu Not nominated
2013 The Good Road Gujarati Gyan Correa Not nominated
2014
 Liar's Dice Hindi Geetu Mohandas Not nominated
2015
 Court Marathi Chaitanya Tamhane Not nominated
2016
 Visaranai Tamil Vetrimaaran Not nominated
2017 Newton Hindi Amit V Masurkar Not nominated
2018 Village Rockstars Assamese Rima Das Not nominated
2019
 Gully Boy Hindi Zoya Akhtar Not nominated
2020 Jallikattu Malayalam Lijo Jose Pellissery Not nominated
2021
 Pebbles Tamil P.S. Vinothraj Not nominated
2022
 Chhello Show Gujarati Pan Nalin
TBD

