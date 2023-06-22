What is World Rainforest Day? Why is it celebrated on June 22?

World Rainforest Day 2023: World Rainforest Day is a global observance held annually on June 22nd. It is a day dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of rainforests and promoting efforts to protect and conserve them. Rainforests are incredibly biodiverse ecosystems that provide numerous ecological benefits, including regulating the climate, supporting a wide variety of plant and animal species, and supplying essential resources.

What is the theme of World Rainforest Day 2023?

The theme for World Rainforest Day 2023 is “Conserve. Restore. Regenerate." The theme highlights the importance of participation in rainforest conservation and restoration to ensure its viability for future generations. It emphasises the teamwork necessary to protect the rainforests' continued, prosperous existence.

What is the history of World Rainforest Day?

Rainforests are Earth's oldest living ecosystems, or the green canopies with some surviving for at least 70 million years. It was founded in 2017 by Rainforest Partnership, a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving rainforests and empowering local communities.

Later in the year 2021, World Rainforest Day Summit was launched with the aim to bring together people and organizations from all sectors, all around the world for dialogue and community building with one shared purpose: to spark action and drive resilient forest protection.

World Rainforest Day celebrates the importance of healthy, standing rainforests for climate, biodiversity, culture, and livelihoods and convenes a global movement to protect and restore them.

Why is World Rainforest Day celebrated?

The celebration of World Rainforest Day provides an opportunity for people to learn about the threats facing rainforests, such as deforestation, illegal logging, habitat destruction, and climate change. It emphasizes the importance of collective efforts to preserve and restore these valuable ecosystems for the well-being of both local communities and the planet as a whole.

By raising awareness and promoting action, World Rainforest Day aims to ensure the long-term survival and health of rainforests, as they play a crucial role in maintaining global biodiversity, mitigating climate change, and providing livelihoods for millions of people worldwide.

How is World Rainforest Day observed?

On World Rainforest Day, individuals, organizations, and communities come together to educate others about the value of rainforests and the urgent need to protect them. The day aims to inspire action and encourage sustainable practices that help conserve these vital habitats.

Activities and initiatives on World Rainforest Day often include tree planting campaigns, educational programs, community events, fundraising drives for rainforest conservation projects, and advocating for policies that promote sustainable forestry practices and protect forested areas.

World Rainforest Day serves as a timely reminder of the critical need to safeguard and maintain rainforests around the globe. We can help protect these priceless ecosystems and ensure a healthy planet for future generations by spreading awareness, encouraging conservation initiatives, and making sustainable decisions.

