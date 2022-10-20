World Statistics Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Greetings to share today

World Statistics Day 2022: The day is celebrated every year on October 20 to highlight the fact that good data and statistics are significant for informed decision-making by all the factors of society. World Statistics Day 2022 by United Nations is celebrated every 5 years. World Statistics Day also celebrated the role of statistics and statisticians in improving the world that we live in and it also marks the anniversary of the founding of the United Nations Statistical Commission in the year 1947.

Check World Statistics Day 2022 quotes, wishes, messages, and greetings below and share them with people who have a special love for data and statistics.

What is World Statistics Day?

World Statistics Day celebrates the role of statistics and statisticians in improving the world that we live in. The day also marks the anniversary of the founding of the United Nations Statistical Commission in 1947.

World Statistics Day 2022 highlights the fact that statistics are critical for good decision-making as they help us to understand and measure the world around us. On this day, the organisations also celebrate the progress that has been made in using statistics to improve our world.

Timely and trustworthy statistics are critical to decision making and meet challenges of our time. On #WorldStatisticsDay, let's acknowledge the vital role of statistics in sustainable development and work towards strengthening reliable, timely, trustworthy data ecosystem. pic.twitter.com/7hQHN0CUz9 — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) October 20, 2022

World Statistics Day 2022 Wishes & Messages

1. Raise awareness about the critical role of high-quality official statistical information in our economy and celebrate this day. Happy World Statistics Day to all!

2. Those who ignore Statistics are condemned to reinvent it. Happy World Statistics Day to all

3. Statistics is a catalyst for modern life and the basis of government and community planning. Maintain it.

4. Better data leads to better lives for everyone. Best wishes to you on this occasion of World Statistics Day.

5. We must all remember that statistics are not just numbers but are also the key ingredients in the formulation of right plans and policies of a country.

World Statistics Day 2022 Quotes

1. If your experiment needs a statistician, you need a better experiment. ― Ernest Rutherford

2. Facts are stubborn things, but statistics are pliable. ― Mark Twain

3. Statistical thinking will one day be as necessary a qualification for efficient citizenship as the ability to read and write. ― H.G, Wells

4. 99 percent of all statistics only tell 49 percent of the story. ― Ron DeLegge II

5. Statisticians like artists have the bad habit of falling in love with their models. ― George E Box