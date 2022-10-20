World Statistics Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance & other details

World Statistics Day 2022 theme: World Statistics Day is being observed on October 20 to highlight the significance of data and statistics in the day-to-day development of society. World Statistics Day also brings attention to the hard work of statisticians who present honest data for future reference. World Statistics Day 2022 which is being celebrated by the United Nations also stresses on reliable and timely statistics data for successful infrastructural progress.

Check World Statistics Day 2022 theme, history, significance, and other important details below and learn more about World Statistics Day which is celebrated on October 20 every year.

Statistics plays an important role in our daily lives as it helps us understand, analyse and visualise algorithms and data. On #WorldStatisticsDay, let's commit to recognise the importance of credible & reliable data to construct a better and sustainable future. pic.twitter.com/E5ZGTdvvqy — OCAC Odisha (@OCAC_Odisha) October 20, 2022

World Statistics Day 2022 Theme

Statistics Day 2022 theme is ‘Data for Sustainable Development'. On this occasion, the international body recognizes the outstanding contribution through high-quality research in the field of applied and theoretical statistics which benefits the official statistics system through awards instituted for this purpose.

World Statistics Day History

United Nations Statistical Commission put forward the proposal to observe World Statistics Day at the 41st session of the United Nations General Assembly in February 2010. As per the Commission, the production of reliable, timely statistics and indicators of countries’ progress is significant for informed policy decisions and monitoring the implementation of the Millennium development goals.

The first World Statistics Day was celebrated in over 130 countries under the general theme ‘Celebrating the many achievements of official statistics’.

World Statistics Day 2022: What is the significance?

World Statistics Day is observed every year on October 20 to focus on the significance of statistics in academic research as well as in the development of civil society and businesses. The day highlights the fact that statistics is indispensable for the social and economic development of any country and it helps significantly with informed decision-making.

World Statistics Day 2022: How the day is celebrated?

Some countries, on World Statistics Day, come together to collaborate on statistical management and to dedicate more effort to the process to the process of gathering statistics.

As an individual, World Statistics Day can be celebrated by learning more about Statistics and its significance in our day-to-day life. Spreading awareness of statistics and of World Statistics Day is also a great way of celebrating this significant day.

