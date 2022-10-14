World Student’s Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, posters, WhatsApp Images, Status to share on October 15

Students’ Day in India: World Student’s Day is celebrated every year on October 15 to honor the birth anniversary of the former President of India Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. Also known as the ‘Missile Man of India’, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam worked as a scientist and an administrator at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and contributed immensely to the development of the country. World Student’s Day 2022 honors the memory of one of the greatest minds that the country has ever seen.

World Student’s Day 2022: Why the day is celebrated on October 15?

World Student’s Day in India as well as all over the world is celebrated on October 15 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. The day honors the life and contributions made by the Missile Man of India who worked tirelessly for India’s scientific development. World Student’s Day 2022 in India is celebrated in schools, colleges as well as in government institutions where speeches are delivered and programs are held in memory of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.

World Student’s Day on October 15 is a reminder of Dr. Kalam’s brilliance and his achievements, and contributions in making what India is today.

Tributes to the 'Missile Man of India' Dr. #APJAbdulKalam, on his birth anniversary.



Fondly remembered as the People's President, he inspired billions of hearts & ignited their minds.



His ideals continue to guide the youth to contribute towards nation-building.🇮🇳#AbdulKalam pic.twitter.com/O1ZviTeGDw — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) October 15, 2022

World Student’s Day 2022 Wishes and Messages

1. Believe in yourself and never lose hope. May you achieve all the things you want in life. Wishing you a Happy Student's Day.

2. Happy Student's Day. I hope you achieve everything you want.

3. All my efforts will be fruitful once I see you as a successful person. That would be the best gift for me from my dearest student. Many best wishes on this Student's Day.

4. Student life is all about hard work and being punctual. Never let procrastination cover your eyes. Enjoy this Students Day.

5. Being a good human is just as important as having a good education. Happy students day, everyone.

World Student's Day 2022 Quotes

1. If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun.- Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

2. Learning is never done without errors and defeat. - Vladimir Lenin

3. Teachers can open the door, but you must enter it yourself. - Chinese Proverb

4. The beautiful thing about learning is that no one can take it away from you. - B.B. King

5. “The good teacher makes the poor student good and the good student superior.” – Marva Collins

