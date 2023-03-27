World Theatre Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Greetings, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Quotes & More

World Theatre Day 2023: March 27 is celebrated as World Theatre Day all over the globe. The day emphasises the value of theatre, how it has contributed significantly to the entertainment industry and the transformations that theatre brings about.

Theatre is a fusion of several fine arts that employs live actors or actresses to present to a live audience about the actual experience in a particular location or even on stage. In order to promote the value and significance of World Theatre Day all throughout the world, the International Theatre Institute (ITI) took the initiative in 1961. A notable theatrical performer is invited to give a message on this day every year as part of ITI's celebration of the art of theatre and its continued advancement.

EVERY YEAR, March 27 is celebrated as #WorldTheatreDay across the world. This special day celebrates and acknowledges artists across the globe. The day stands to educate people about the importance of theatre and how it teaches society about various concerns. pic.twitter.com/NCyksyqITg — DD Uttar Pradesh(DDUP)डीडी उत्तर प्रदेश(डीडी यूपी) (@DDUttarPradesh) March 27, 2023

Let us raise the curtain this #WorldTheatreDay, & applaud the incredible artists & storytellers who keep the spirit of theatre alive!



Look out for our flagship Marathi Theatre Festival – Natya Velhal – coming up on April 6 - 9 showcasing 10 plays. The tickets go live tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/UcYq98i6Ly — Royal Opera House Mumbai (@MumbaiOpera) March 27, 2023

World Theatre Day 2023: Wishes and Messages

In theatre, you must be authentic since you cannot hide through editing. I'm sending you warm greetings on this World Theatre Day.

Theatrical performances offer us an opportunity to learn something new and deeper than just entertainment. Enjoy International Theatre Day.

You are undoubtedly missing out on something in life that is truly quite beautiful if you haven't been to the theatre. Happy World Theatre Day, and best wishes to you.

The quality of performance and the whole atmosphere of a theatre are things that can only be felt in person and cannot be adequately described in words. Best Wishes on International Theatre Day.

Let's make the most of World Theatre Day by resolving not to allow theatres to fade out over time. I wish you a very Entertaining World Theatre Day.

We must all experience and appreciate theatres since they have something so particular and distinctive to offer. On this World Theatre Day, best wishes to you.

Theatrical performances offer us an opportunity to learn something new and deeper than just entertainment. Good Wishes for all on International Theatre Day.

Everyone is an artist who performs their part while also carrying out their societal, familial, and child-related responsibilities. So let's rejoice in this with unwavering love.

World Theatre Day 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status

I would like to wish everyone who enjoys theatre a very happy World Theatre Day. May we all work together to protect the theatres, which are vital to our culture.

No matter how many options we have for entertainment, we must never lose sight of how unique and lovely a theatre is. Greetings on World Theatre Day.

There aren't any redos, edits, or retakes allowed. Theatres are the best place to be enjoyed being in the real form. Happy World Theatre Day, everyone.

Theatres give the opportunity to embrace the real self of an individual. Do not miss this privilege.

Let's make the most of World Theatre Day by resolving not to allow theatres to fade out over time. I wish you a very Happy World Theatre Day.

World Theatre Day 2023: Famous Quotes

“Theatre is a sacred space for actors. You are responsible; you are in the driving seat.” – Greta Scacchi

“I regard the theatre as the greatest of all art forms, the most immediate way in which a human being can share with another the sense of what it is to be a human being.” ― Oscar Wilde

“I believe that in a great city, or even in a small city or a village, a great theatre is the outward and visible sign of an inward and probable culture.” – Laurence Olivier

"Actors are all about entrances, but writers are all about exits."- Vincent H O'Neil

“A theatre is certainly a place for learning about the brevity of human glory: oh all those wonderful glittering absolutely vanished pantomime.” –Iris Murdoch

“Great theatre is about challenging how we think and encouraging us to fantasize about a world we aspire to.” – Willem Dafoe

“With theatre, you have to be ready for anything.” – Willem Dafoe

“Theatre is a series of insurmountable obstacles on the road to imminent disaster.” – Tom Stoppard

“All the world’s a stage, And all the men and women merely players; They have their exits and their entrances, And one man in his time plays many parts.” –William Shakespeare

World Theatre Day 2023 will be observed on a specific theme of "Theatre and a Culture of Peace," as it is every year. The event serves as a call to action for governments, legislators, institutions, and the general public to acknowledge the importance of theatre for both individual growth and economic development.

Important Days and Dates in March 2023

List of Bank Holidays in March 2023