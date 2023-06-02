You have a really sharp vision if you can spot the dog hidden in the rocks within 7 seconds!

Our brain is the most important organ in the human body. Scientists and researchers say that exercising our brain and keeping it constantly engaged is crucial for our overall health. Solving puzzles is one of the best ways to do so. Optical illusions are one type of puzzle that helps keep your brain active and running smoothly. These illusory puzzles are centuries old and are mind-bending images of certain things.

The optical illusion we have prepared for you today is tough but easy. Are you ready to give it a go? Let’s go!

Optical Illusion- Spot the dog hidden in the rocks in 7 seconds

Source: glispioni.it

This picture puzzle, created by an Italian website, asks ardent puzzle solvers to spot the dog which is hidden somewhere in the rocks. The website says that people who have exceptional vision will only be able to spot the dog. Do you? That is what you have to find out. Set your timer and begin.

Observe the image very carefully. You can see grey-coloured rocks with patches of soil in the image. Our hidden canine is also somewhere in the rocks. Meanwhile, you can do some other puzzles.

Like this one, where you have to Challenge your observation skills and find the royal musician’s lost harp within 7 seconds!

The solution to this optical illusion puzzle is provided at the end of this article. So, when you have run out of time, just scroll down and see the solution.

Optical Illusion Solution

The hidden dog is here.



Source: glispioni.it

Must Try | You are a keen observer if you can spot the snow leopard on the mountains in 8 seconds!