YouTube Fanfest 2023: Date, Venue, Lineup, How to Buy Ticket and Event Details

YouTube Fanfest is an annual event that brings together YouTube creators and their fans for a day of fun, music, and entertainment. The event features performances by popular YouTubers, meet-and-greets, and other activities.

The first YouTube Fanfest was held in 2014 in Singapore at the Ritz-Carlton Millenia. Since then, the event has been held in cities around the world, including Los Angeles, New York City, and Mumbai.

For all the YouTube fans, the video streaming platform is coming back with YouTube Fanfest 2023. The event will be held on 27 September 2023 at 7:20 P.M.

This year’s lineup is quite interesting. You will get to witness your favourite YouTubers performing live on stage, singing, making you laugh and taking up exciting challenges.

YouTube Fanfest 2023: Date

The date for YouTube Fanfest 2023 has been announced! The event will take place on September 27, 2023.

The event will be a celebration of all things YouTube, featuring performances by popular YouTubers, meet-and-greets, and other activities. The lineup for the event has been announced, and it is expected to feature some of India's most popular YouTubers.

Tickets for YouTube Fanfest 2023 are on sale. Fans can sign up for the waitlist on the YouTube Fanfest website.

The details of the event are as follows:

Activity Time Box Office Opening 12:00 P.M to 7:30 P.M Experiential Zone 4:00 P.M to 10:00 P.M In-Person Meet and Greet 5:30 P.M to 7:00 P.M Live Show 7:30 P.M to 10:00 P.M

YouTube Fanfest 2023: Lineup

The lineup for YouTube Fanfest India 2023 is nothing short of spectacular. It features some of the brightest stars across a wide array of genres, all of whom have earned their crowns as the talk of the digital town.

Some of the dancers who will be performing include Awez Darbar, who is known for his awe-inspiring dance moves, and Team Naach, who are known for their groovy moves.

The lineup of comedians will feature Dhruv & Shyam, who are the comedic genius behind Funcho, and Tanmay Bhat, who is known for his hilarious comedy sketches.

Some of the magicians who will be performing include Suhani Shah, who is known for her mysterious magic tricks.

To groove with the beats, the lineup of musicians who will be performing includes Anuv Jain, Badshah, Hardy Sandhu, and Raja Kumari. These musical maestros are poised to take you on a mesmerizing journey through their tunes.

Here is the complete lineup of the YouTubers that will be present at the YouTube Fanfest 2023:

Anuv Jain

Astuti MW

Awez Darbar

Badshah

Crafians by Mudrit and Harsheen

Danish Sait

Dynamo

Fit Beauty

Funcho

Harrdy Sandhu

Itz ChaCha

Jagruti Pahwa

Jasmin Jaffar

Jenni MJ

Kabita’s Kitchen

Kayan

KL BRO Biju Rithvik

Lakhneet

Miss Miracle

Mousumi Kundu

Mridul Sharma

Mythpat

Nagma Mirajkar

Prajakta Koli aka MostlySane

Raja Kumari

Sarah Sarosh

Shorts Break

Shreemani Tripathi

So Saute

Suhani Shah

Tanmay Bhat

Team Naach

Techno

Thakur Sisters

TN TAMIL YT

YouTube Fanfest 2023: Venue

Source: IndiaMart

The Fanfest will take place at Hall 4, NESCO Exhibition Center Mumbai, Maharashtra.

NESCO Goregaon is a large exhibition and convention centre located in Goregaon, Mumbai. It is a popular venue for events of all sizes, and it is well-equipped to handle the large crowds expected at YouTube Fanfest India 2023.

The venue has a total area of over 1 million square feet, and it can accommodate up to 20,000 people. It has a number of different halls and spaces, which can be used for different purposes, such as performances, workshops, and meet-and-greets.

The venue is also well-connected, and it is easily accessible by public transportation. It is located just off the Western Express Highway, and it is also close to the Goregaon railway station.

YouTube Fanfest 2023: Tickets and How to Watch Live

The tickets for YouTube Fanfest are available on BookMyShow and on YouTube Fanfest Page. The tickets are currently sold out but if users wish to watch the event live they can stream it for free on the YouTube Fanfest Channel from 7:30 P.M. on 27th September.