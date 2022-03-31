Bihar Class 10 Result 2022 declared on @biharboardonline.com; Check cash prizes awarded to Bihar Board 10th result toppers

Bihar Class 10 Result 2022 declared: Bihar School Examination Board has declared BSEB Class 10 Result 2022 on the official website- results.biharboardonline.com. on March 31, 2022. The students can check their score by providing the correct login details along with the password. Once the result of BSEB Class 10 will display on the screen, you can go through the cumulative score as well as the marks scored in individual subjects.

Bihar Class 10 Result 2022: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the result released date of Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2022. Students who appeared for BSEB Class 10 exam will be able to check their result on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. For Bihar Class 10 exam in 2022, around 17 lakh students had registered for the final exam. It is also expected that this year the pass percentage of BSEB Class 10 Result will be above 80%. Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon declare the result of Bihar Class 10 2022 on the official website of BSEB at 3 PM.

BSEB Board 10th result 2022 Merit List

Once Bihar Class 10 Result 2022 will be announced on March 31, 2022, at 3 PM. The candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check the merit list which will also be released by Bihar Board. BSEB Board 10th result 2022 merit list will mention the name of the toppers and the marks scored out of 500 in the exam.

BSEB Board 10th result 2022 Pass Percentage

Once the Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022 is announced, the students will be able to check the marks scored by them in Bihar Board. In order to clear Bihar Board Class 10 results, the students are required to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in every subject. In those subjects that have both theory and practical, the students will be required to pass both theory and practical papers separately.

Updated as on 31/03/2022- 14.43 PM

Once BSEB Class 10 Result 2022 will be declared by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), the students will be able to collect the hard copies of mark sheets from their school. The hard copy of class 10 result will be treated as final and will also be used for further admission.

Updated as on 31/03/2022- 13.39 PM

Students waiting for Bihar Board 10th Result will also be able to check their result on phone by opening the biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in on their search bar. The mark sheet of Bihar Class 10th result can also be downloaded from the phone.

Updated as on 31/03/2022- 12.53 PM

As the time of declaration of BSEB Class 10 Result 2022 nears, the candidates are advised to keep their login details ready before the link of BSEB Class 10 Result becomes available at the Bihar Board website. The details provided to check class 10 result must be correct to access the result of BSEB Class 10 2022.

Updated as on 31/03/2022- 12.33 PM

Once BSEB Class 10 Result 2022 is announced by the Bihar Board, the toppers will also be declared by the board. On BSEB Class 10 mark sheet, the information mentioned will be- Students's name, school details, total marks, marks secured by them in each subject, students' qualification status and other details.

Updated as on 31/03/2022- 11.55 AM

As per the latest update, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce BSEB Class 10 Result 2022 at 3 PM. The earlier timing was 1 PM, however, it has now been changed to 3 PM by the officials. The link of Bihar Board Class 10 Result will also be available here.

Updated on 31/03/2022- 11.19 AM

Bihar Class 10 Result 2022 will soon be announced by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) and for the toppers in the state, the state government has come up with the prizes to award them for their achievements. The toppers of Bihar Class 10 Result 2022, once they are announced, will be given cash prizes, laptops and kindle eBook Readers.

The awards and cash prizes for the toppers of BSEB Class 10 2022 Result will encourage other students as well to perform well in the upcoming exams. The cash prizes for the toppers have been divided as per the ranking of the topper in Class 10 Bihar result. Check the below to know more about the prizes that will be provided by the state government to Bihar Class 10 toppers.

Candidates awaiting BSEB Class 10th result can also check their result on Jagran Josh.

Bihar Class 10 Result 2022 toppers: What will be the cash prizes and other awards?

The details of the cash prizes to the toppers of BSEB Class 10th 2022 Result are given below.

Ranking Prizes First Rank holders Rs. 1 lakh, a laptop and Kindle e-book reader Second Rank Holders Rs. 75,000, a laptop and a kindle e-book reader Third Rank Holders Rs. 50,000, a laptop and kindle e-book reader Ranking between fourth and tenth Rs. 10,000 and one laptop each

How to check Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022?

The students who appeared for Bihar Board Class 10th exam will be able to check their scores once the result is declared by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on the official website. Go through the steps to check Bihar Class 10 Result 2022 from below:

Visit Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in on the declaration of the result

Click on the link of Bihar Class 10 Result 2022

Choose a way to check BSEB Class 10 Result 2022. You can provide either your name or roll number

Enter the valid credentials along with the date of birth to check result further

Click on submit button to check the result

Bihar Board Result 2022 10th Today Live: Direct Link, How to Check BSEB Matric Result, Toppers, Pass Percentage