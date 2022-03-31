Bihar Board Result 2022 10th Today Live: Result Declared, Check online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, 79.88% students passed

31 Mar 04:06 PM Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Result of 16.11 lakh students released in 27 days With the help of technological advancements, the Bihar Board has delivered the Bihar 10th Result 2022 in a record time -27 days after the conclusion of the last examination. The State Education Minister has congratulated the Bihar Board authorities for the same.

31 Mar 03:57 PM Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Check Toppers with Marks Rank Topper's Name Marks Rank 1 Ramayani Roy 487 marks Rank 2 Saniya Kumari 486 marks Rank 2 Vivek Kumar Thankur 486 marks Rank 3 Prayaga Kumari 485 marks Rank 4 Nirjala Kumari 484 marks Rank 5 Anurag Kumar 483 marks Rank 5 Susan Kumar 483 marks Rank 5 Nikhil Kumar 483 marks

31 Mar 03:55 PM Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: 47 Candidates made to the Top 10 Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 has been declared with 8 students securing the top five ranks, and 39 students in ranks 6-10 in Bihar Board 10th Result 2022.

31 Mar 03:52 PM Bihar 10th Result 2022 Ã¢?? Key Highlights: Total Number of Appeared Students: 16, 11, 099

Total Number of Boys: 8,20,179

Total Number of Girls: 7,90,920

Total Number of Passed Students: 112,86,971

Overall Pass Percentage: 79.88%

Total Number of Girls Passed: 6,08,868

Total Number of Boys Passed: 6,78,110

31 Mar 03:51 PM Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Declared in Record Time Bihar Board has released the Bihar 10th Result 2022 in record time on 31st March 2022 - 27 days after the conclusion of the last examination. In 2021, the result was announced on April 5.

31 Mar 03:47 PM Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Statistics Appeared: 16,11,099

Passed: 12,86,971

Pass percentage: 79.88%

31 Mar 03:45 PM Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Girls Outperformed Boys Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 has been announced by the State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary. The Minister congratulated the Bihar Board officials for releasing the results in record time. This year, girls have outperformed boys with 6,08,868 girls passing in the Bihar Board 10th Examination 2022.

31 Mar 03:40 PM Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Number of Students Passed Number of Students passed with 1st Division: 4,24, 857

Number of Students passed with 2nd Division: 5,10,411

Number of Students passed with 3rd Division: 3,47,637

31 Mar 03:39 PM Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Check Toppers names 1. RAMAYANI ROY 2. SANIYA KUMARI, VIVEK KUMAR THAKUR 3. PRAGYA KUMARI 4. NIRJALA KUMARI 5. ANURAG KUMAR 5. SUSEN KUMAR 5. NIKHIL KUMAR

31 Mar 03:30 PM Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Check at results.biharboardonline.com Those students who fail to access biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in due to technical glitches can check their Bihar 10th Result 2022 at results.biharboardonline.com.

31 Mar 03:26 PM Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Topper List Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 has been declared by the State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Ramani Patel of Aurangabad scored 487 marks out of 500 (97.4%). Sania of Nawada and Vivek Kumar of Madhubani jointly secured the second position with 486 marks. Pragya Kumari of Aurangabad is in third place with 485 marks.

31 Mar 03:19 PM Bihar 10th Result 2022: Ramai Roy topped with 487 marks Ramani Roy topped the Bihar 10th Result 2022 with 487 marks out of 500.

31 Mar 03:18 PM Bihar 10th Result 2022: 79.88 Pass Percentage The students have performed better than the last year. The pass percentage for Bihar 10th Result 2022 is 79.88.

31 Mar 03:16 PM Bihar 10th Result 2022 Declared, Link will be available shortly The State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary has declared the Bihar 10th Result 2022 via the press conference at the Education Department auditorium. The link to check the Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 will be available here shortly.

31 Mar 03:11 PM Bihar 10th Result 2022: Edu Minister reached the venue, press conference to start soon Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary has reached the venue. The press conference will start soon.

31 Mar 03:08 PM Bihar 10th Result 2022: Check BSEB 10th Result 2022 on phone 1- Open your mobile browser and visit biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

2- Login with roll number and roll code.

3- Tap on Submit and Download your mark sheet.

31 Mar 03:06 PM Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: How to obtain marksheet? The students can visit their schools to obtain hard copies of their Bihar 10th Result 2022. They are advised to keep a copy of the provisional marksheet made available by the Bihar Board online for future reference.

31 Mar 03:01 PM Bihar 10th Result 2022: Where and How to check BSEB 10th Result 2022? The students can check their Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 through the official websites or through the direct link available at the top of this page. The students are advised to keep their roll number and roll code handy and take a print out of the scorecard for future reference.

31 Mar 02:51 PM Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Preparations for press conference completed Preparations for the press conference which is to be held in the Education Department auditorium located in Vikas Bhawan, Patna have been completed. Senior officials of the Bihar Board and Education Department have reached the venue. Bihar 10th Result 2022 will be declared as soon as the State Education Minister reaches the venue.

31 Mar 02:38 PM Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Official website not working The official website of the Bihar Board - Biharboardonline.bihar.gov - is not working. The students are advised to wait for a few more minutes and check again at 3 PM. The students can alternatively check their Bihar 10th Result 2022 through the link mentioned on this page.

31 Mar 02:35 PM BSEB Board 10th Result 2022 Merit List The Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Merit List containing the names of toppers along with other details such as percentage and school will be exclusively released by the State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary in the press conference scheduled for 3 PM. In 2021, Pooja Kumari and Shubhadarshini Kumari from Simultala Residential School and Sandeep Kumar from Baldev High School Dinara, Rohtas jointly topped the Bihar Board 10th Examination with 484 marks or 96.80 percentage.

31 Mar 02:28 PM BSEB Board 10th Result 2022 Pass Percentage: Check the previous year's statistics To help students get an idea about the Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Pass Percentage, we have provided the statistics for the last five years. 2021- 78.17% 2020- 80.59% 2019- 80.73% 2018- 68.89% 2017- 50.12%

31 Mar 02:24 PM BSEB Board 10th result 2022 Passing Marks: What is the criteria? With Bihar 10th Result 2022 scheduled to be announced at 3 PM today, the students are anxious about the passing marks. Candidates need to score at least 33% marks in each subject and in aggregate to pass the Bihar 10th Examination 2022.

31 Mar 02:20 PM BSEB Board 10th result 2022: How to check Bihar 10th Result 2022 at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in? Bihar 10th Result 2022 can be accessed by the Bihar Board 10th candidates through the official website of the Bihar Board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Follow the below steps to check your BSEB 10th Result 2022 conveniently. Step 1: Visit the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Bihar Matric Result 2022'

Step 3: You will now be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the login credentials.

Step 5: The BSEB 10th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

31 Mar 02:15 PM BSEB Board 10th Result 2022 Date and Time: Check revised timings The candidates can check their Bihar 10th Result 2022 through biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in at 3 PM today - 31st March 2022. The Bihar 10th Result 2022 was earlier scheduled for 1 PM.

31 Mar 01:41 PM Bihar 10th Result 2022 to be announced soon Bihar 10th Result 2022 will be announced in a press conference which will be graced by the Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, BSEB chairman Anand Kishor and Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secy, Education. The Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 will be announced at 3 PM.

31 Mar 01:36 PM Bihar 10th Result 2022: Results at 3 PM Bihar 10th Result 2022 will now be announced at 3 PM by the authorities. This means that the students will have to wait for around two hours to access their Bihar 10th Result 2022.

31 Mar 01:31 PM Bihar 10th Result 2022: How to download scorecard? The candidates who have appeared for Bihar 10th Examination 2022 can check and download the scorecard through bihar10.jagranjosh.com. The students need to enter their roll code and roll number to check their Bihar 10th Result 2022.

31 Mar 01:26 PM Bihar 10th Result 2022: Details required for checking results To access their Bihar 10th Result 2022, the students will need to enter their roll code and roll number. The students are advised to check details carefully against each field and save their score card for future reference.

31 Mar 01:20 PM Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: How to check Bihar 10th Result 2022? The candidates who have appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10th Examination can check their results through the below steps: 1- Vist bihar10.jagranjosh.com 2- Search and click on the BSEB Matric Result 2022 link. 3- Enter your roll code and roll number. 4- Submit details. 5- Your Bihar 10th Result 2022 will appear on the screen. 6- Save your Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 for future reference.

31 Mar 01:16 PM Bihar 10th Result 2022: Check results here Bihar 10th Result 2022 was scheduled for 1 PM, however, it has been delayed by the authorities by two hours. Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 will now be announced at 3 PM. The students can check their Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 through bihar10.jagranjosh.com.

31 Mar 01:08 PM Bihar 10th Result 2022: Details to check on 10th certificate The students are advised to check the information such as name, date of birth, passing year, mother's name, and father's name on their Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 carefully. This is because the class 10th certificate is used by institutions in India and abroad for the verification of a candidate's date of birth.

31 Mar 01:01 PM Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Toppers List Along with declaring the Bihar 10th Result 2022, the authorities will also declare this year's toppers. Meanwhile, the students can check previous year's toppers. Pooja Kumari and Shubhadarshini Kumari from Simultala Residential School and Sandeep Kumar from Baldev High School Dinara, Rohtas jointly topped Bihar Board with 484 marks (96.80%)

31 Mar 12:51 PM Bihar 10th Result 2022: Preparations underway for Press Conference Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary will announce the result in a press conference at 3 pm today, preparations for which are underway. The details about the number of students who passed or failed will also be given in the press conference.

31 Mar 12:32 PM Bihar 10th Result 2022: Results delayed by two hours, but will be declared today

31 Mar 12:18 PM Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: How many students passed last year with grace marks? The Bihar Board cleared around two lakh students of BSEB 10th and 12th last year without conducting a compartmental examination due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

31 Mar 12:04 PM Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: List of Websites to Check BSEB Matric Results The candidates who have appeared for BSEB Matric Examination 2022 can check their Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 through bihar10.jagranjosh.com. They can alternatively check their BSEB 10th Result 2022 through the official websites of the Bihar Board.

31 Mar 11:54 AM Bihar 10th Result 2022: Toppers will be honoured Ranking Prizes First Rank holders Rs. 1 lakh, a laptop and a Kindle e-book reader Second Rank Holders Rs. 75,000, a laptop and a kindle e-book reader Third Rank Holders Rs. 50,000, a laptop and kindle e-book reader Ranking between fourth and tenth Rs. 10,000 and one laptop each

31 Mar 11:49 AM Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Intermediate admission process to start soon Inter admission process for the session 2022-24 will start after the declaration of Bihar 10th Result 2022 by the authorities.

31 Mar 11:41 AM Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2022: Check Results Here

31 Mar 11:38 AM Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: 12,93,054 students passed last year In 2021, 16,84,466 students registered of which 16,54,171 students appeared for the Bihar Board 10th Examination. Of these, 12,93,054 students cleared the Bihar Board 10th Examination.

31 Mar 11:32 AM Bihar 10th Result 2022 delayed, students anxious As Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 has been delayed, the students are anxious. They have been waiting for BSEB 10th Result 2022 for weeks now.

31 Mar 11:15 AM Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 at 3 PM Bihar 10th Result 2022 will now be declared at 3 PM. The press conference has been deferred by two hours.

31 Mar 11:09 AM Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Where and how to check

31 Mar 11:03 AM Bihar Board 12th Compartmental Examination: Check how to apply The Bihar Board has released the process for the Class 12th compartmental examination. The window to apply for compartment exams is open till April 2, 2022. The students can log on to inter22spl.biharboardonline.com to apply for the same. The details about Bihar Board Class 10th compartmental examination will be announced soon by the Bihar Board. #BSEB pic.twitter.com/IqMGpKMrTQ — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) March 31, 2022

31 Mar 10:37 AM BSEB 10th Result: Past 5 years statistics Below we have provided the pass percentage for the last 5 years for the Bihar 10th Result: 2021- 78.17%

2020- 80.59%

2019- 80.73%

2018- 68.89%

2017- 50.12%

2016- 44.66%.

31 Mar 10:17 AM Bihar 10th Result 2022: What is the passing criteria? To be declared as pass in BSEB Class 10th Examination 2022, the students need to score a minimum of 33 marks in each subject, along with 33% marks in aggregate.

31 Mar 09:58 AM Details on BSEB Class 10th scorecard Name

Roll code

Roll number

Registration number

Marks in each subject

Total marks

Qualifying status

31 Mar 09:40 AM How to check BSEB 10th Result 2022? To access Bihar Board 10th Result 2022, the students can follow the below steps: 1- Visit bihar10.jagranjosh.com

2- Click on the BSEB Matric Result 2022.

3- Enter credentials such as Roll Number, and Roll Code.

4- Your BSEB 10th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

5- Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

31 Mar 09:21 AM List of Websites to Check BSEB 10th Result 2022 To ensure a quick, easy and convenient way of checking the BSEB 10th Result 2022, the Bihar Board will announce the BSEB 10th Result 2022 online on multiple websites and platforms. The list of websites where Bihar 10th Result 2022 will be available for download is given below: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

onlinebseb.in

results.biharboardonline.com

bihar10.jagranjosh.com

results.jagranjosh.com

31 Mar 09:09 AM Bihar Class 10 Result Declaration Ceremony As per the official update, BSEB will be holding a brief ceremony for the formal declaration of the Bihar Class 10 Results for Matric Exams. The ceremony will be attended by Shri Vijay Kumar Chaudhary – Bihar Education Minister. He will be joined by BSEB Chairman Mr Anand Kishore and Mr Sanjay Kumar - Additional Chief Secretary in the Education Department.

31 Mar 08:57 AM Bihar 10th Toppers 2022 Verification Completed As per media reports, prior to the declaration of Bihar 10th Result 2022 for Matric students, the Bihar School Examination Board held and completed the toppers verification process for matric students. As part of this process, the students who have secured good marks or high score in the examination are called up for an interview, to assess that that the score allotted to them is valid or not. In case, any student is found to be inappropriate to be featured in the Bihar 10th Toppers List 2022, they are identified and set-aside.

31 Mar 08:42 AM Bihar 10th Result 2022 – Key Highlights BSEB Matric Exam 2022 was held from 24th February 2022 for nearly 17 lakh students across the state. The Bihar 10th Exam was organized at 1,525 centres across the state amid strict security measures to curb any from of cheating and malpractices. Following the completion of exam, the Board had setup 133 tabulation centres across the state where teachers evaluated answer sheets and papers from March 5 to 17 March 2022. Exam Start Date: 17th February 2022

Exam End Date: 24th February 2022

Total Number of Students: 17 lakh

Total Number of Exam Centres: 1525

Total Number of Tabulation Centres: 133

Bihar 10th Result Date: 31st March 2022

BSEB 10th Result Time: 1 PM

31 Mar 08:25 AM What are passing marks in Bihar 10th Result 2022? The official exam notification of Bihar School Examination Board says that a student needs to score a minimum of 30 per cent marks in all individual subjects to be declared pass in the Matric Results. In case a student is unable to achieve this, they will be considered in the compartmental or failed category.

31 Mar 08:14 AM Who will Declare BSEB Bihar 10th Result 2022? According to the official announcement made by the Bihar Board, State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary will grace the BSEB 10th Result 2022 declaration ceremony as the chief guest. He will formally announce the Bihar Class 10 Results for Matric students and also announce the Bihar 10th Toppers List 2022 as well.

31 Mar 08:03 AM Why was Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Delayed? Although the BSEB 10th Result 2022 was expected to be announced around 23rd or 25th March, the result declaration got delayed due to the re-exam for Mathematics Subject. On 24th March, the BSEB held re-exam for Maths subject for all exam centres based in Motihari district after allegations of paper-leak emerged. Holding re-exam for all the students of the district and completing the evaluation process has led to a delay of about 10 days in the Bihar Matric Result 2022.

31 Mar 07:45 AM When was Bihar Class 10 (Matric) Exam held? Bihar School Examination Board held the Class 10 Board Exam for Matric students in the month of February. The BSEB 10th Exam 2022 began on 17th February and continued until 24th March. During this period, a total of 17 lakh students appeared for core subject-papers of Bihar Board Matric Exam 2022 in offline or physical test which was held at designated exam centres.