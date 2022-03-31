Bihar Board Result 2022 Class 10 Declared at biharboardonline.com: Know List of Websites to Check BSEB Matric Results

Bihar Board Result 2022 Class 10: BSEB has declared BSEB 10th matric 2022 result online. In 2022, the pass percentage of Bihar Boards Class 10 has been recorded to be 78.8%. Last year, the pass percentage had dropped by nearly two per cent. In 2020, the pass per cent was 80.59%. Also, this time, eight students have been placed in the top 5 ranks. The toppers are Ramayani Roy, Saniya Kumari, Vivek Kumar Thakur, Pragya Kumari, Nirjala Kumari, Anurag Kumar, Susen Kumar and Nikhil Kumar.

Around 4,24, 857 students secured the first division while the second has managed by 5,10,411 and the third division by 3,47,637 students. They will have to enter their roll number and roll code to check the BSEB matric result 2022.

Bihar Board Result 2022 Class 10 (Released): As per media reports, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the class 10th result 2022. Students can check their BSEB 10th result on the official websites - biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students have to use their login credentials to check the Bihar Board 10th result. The BSEB Matric Results 2022 were announced in an official press conference by the BSEB chairman and Bihar State Education Minister. Students who have appeared for the BSEB class 10 exams conducted in February 2022 can check the results of the exams through the link provided.



BSEB Board 10th Result 2022 Pass Percentage

Along with the BSEB 10th Class result 2022, the board will also release the pass percentage and other result statistics. Last year, amid COVID-19, the BSEB was the first board to release the class 10th result and 4,03,392 students got 1st division. 78.17% of students cleared the Bihar Board 10th exams in the year 2021. In 2020, a total of 13.20 lakh students passed the exam and the pass percentage came to be 80.59 percent. Also, as per reports, all the three toppers secured 484 marks out of the total 500.

How to check BSEB 10th Result 2022?

Students can download their Bihar Board mark sheets using their roll number and/or registration number. Go through the steps to know how to check Bihar Board class 10th result in online mode -

Step 1: Go to the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link - BSEB Class 10 Results.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the credentials.

Step 5: Submit the same, the result of BSEB 10th will appear on the screen.

Students can also check their result via SMS, in case the internet connection is down or none of the Bihar Board 10th result 2022 websites are working.

BSEB Board 10th result 2022 Passing Marks

To pass the Bihar board 10th exam, students have to secure a minimum of 33% marks. They will have to score the minimum marks separately in both theory and practical papers. In the case of theory papers, even those with 30% marks will pass the paper. They also need to obtain minimum passing marks in all the subjects. Those students who are unable to get the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental exam. Students qualifying for the Bihar Board 10th exams with the required marks will be considered eligible for further admissions.

BSEB Board 10th result 2022 Date and Time

The wait of over 17 lakh students is coming to an end as Bihar Board is set to announce the result. As per the recent updates, the Bihar Board School Examination (BSEB) will release the Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 today at 3 pm today on 31st March. BSEB chairperson Anand Kishore and state minister Vijay Choudhary will announce the result from Patna. Earlier, the BSEB 10th result was scheduled to be announced at 1 pm. The Bihar Board 10th result link will be activated at results.biharboardonline.com.

The students have to score the minimum marks separately in both theory and practical papers to pass in Bihar Board 10th exam. The class 10th students waiting for their board exams results can contact the BSEB helpline in case of any problems.

Where To Check the Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2022 Online?

To check BSEB matric result 2022, students will have to visit the official websites. However, there might be chances that the official website of the Bihar Board might not work due to heavy traffic. In that case, students can check their Bihar Board class 10th result at these websites -

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

secondary.biharboardonline.com

results.biharboardonline.com

jagranjosh.com/results

Apart from these websites, students can also get their BSEB 10th class result 2022 via SMS. They can also check the official website of Twitter for all the latest updates.

How To Check BSEB 10th Result?

Step 1 - Go to the official website of Bihar Board Matric.

Step 2 - Click on the 'BSEB 10th result 2022' link and a new login page will be displayed on the screen.

Step 3 - Enter the roll code and roll number.

Step 4 - Click on the submit button. The Bihar board 10th result 2021 will appear on the screen.

Step 5 - Download it and take a printout of the same for future references.

What After the Announcement of Bihar Board Matric Result 2022?

After the announcement of the BSEB 10th result 2022, students will be able to download the mark sheet from the official website. Those who will qualify in the exam can take admission in the class 11th in any stream - Science, Commerce and Arts. Also, students who are unsatisfied with their Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) class 10th exam result can apply for re-checking/ re-evaluation process.

