BSEB Matric Result 2022 Declared, 79.88% Students Pass, Check BSEB 10th Results on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Matric Result 2022: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Bihar Board 10th matric result 2022 in a press conference. The Bihar Board result 2022 10th class has been announced at 3 pm. Bihar board 10th result 2022 is made available online on the official website - biharboardonline.com. Students will have to enter their roll number and roll code to check the BSEB matric result 2022. As per reports, 12.86 lakhs students have passed in the Bihar Board examination. The overall pass percentage is 79.88. A total of 6,08,868 girls passed as per Bihar Board Matric result 2022.

Updated as on 31/03/2022 @ 3:32 PM

BSEB Matric Result 2022 (OUT): Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the class 10th result for the students. As per the reports, a total of 79.88% of students have passed in the BSEB matric examination. Around 16, 11, 099 students have appeared in the examination. Students can check BSEB 10th result 2022 at the official website.

Updated as on 31/03/2022 @ 3:21 PM

BSEB Matric Result 2022 (Shortly): Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon release the class 10th board results now via press conference. Soon after that, the Bihar Board 10th result link will be activated on the official website - biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students can check BSEB Matric result 2022 by using the required login credentials.

BSEB Board 10th Result 2022 Passing Marks

In order to qualify in the Bihar board 10th exam, students have to score a minimum of 33% marks. They will have to obtain the minimum marks separately in both theory and practical papers. In the case of theory papers, even those with 30% marks will pass the paper. Those who fail to obtain minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will have to appear for a compartmental exam to improve their performance.

BSEB Board 10th result 2022 Date and Time

As per the updates posted on Twitter, State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will announce the result of class 10th in a press conference at 3 PM today. Additional Chief Secretary, Sanjay Kumar will also attend the event. Earlier, the BSEB 10th result was scheduled to be announced at 1 pm. The Bihar Board 10th result link will be activated at results.biharboardonline.com.

Updated as on 31/03/2022 @ 3:06 PM

BSEB Matric Result 2022: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the Bihar Board 10th result 2022 on 31st March 2022. The BSEB Matric result will be declared at 3 pm which earlier was 1 pm. The Bihar Board 10th result 2022 will be announced by State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary in a press conference. Additional Chief Secretary, Sanjay Kumar will also attend the event. Last year, 78.17% of students qualified the Bihar Board 10th exams whereas in 2020, a total of 13.20 lakh students passed the exam and the pass percentage came to be 80.59%. Keep refreshing this page to know latest update on BSEB Matric result 2022.

How to check BSEB Board 10th result 2022?

Once released, students will be able to check their BSEB 10th Result 2022 on the official website of the board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students can also check their BSEB Matric Result 2022 at biharboardonline.com and secondary.biharboardonline.com. Students can check their Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 on DigiLocker or via SMS. To get BSEB 10th results, students need to type - BSEB (no space) ROLLNUMBER and send it 56263.

BSEB Board 10th result 2022 Merit List

Along with the announcement of result, the authorities will also release the Bihar Board merit list for the students. As per last year's update, the BSEB 10th merit list will likely to have details about the student's name, marks secured, subject-wise marks, pass percentage etc. Also, the authorities will release, district-wise toppers. In 2021, Pooja Kumari, Sandeep Kumar and Subhadarshini secured the top three spots.

Updated as on 31/03/2022 @ 2:39 PM

BSEB Matric Result 2022: The Bihar Board School Examination (BSEB) will release Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 today at 3 pm today instead of 1 pm. Apart from the official website of BSEB, students can also check their Bihar Board Result 2022 via mobile app. They can download the 'Bihar Board Results 2022' mobile application from the Google Play Store. After downloading the app, they can fill in their credentials like roll number and register for Bihar Board 10th result 2022 updates.

Updated as on 31/03/2022 @ 1:08 PM

BSEB Matric Result 2022: After a long wait, the Bihar Board matric result is scheduled to be released on 31st March today at 3 pm. The result will be announced during a press conference that will be conducted by the state education minister. After the announcement of the BSEB 10th result, the board is expected to announce the date and process to apply for scrutiny or rechecking. Also, the compartment exam will be conducted for the students who failed to secure minimum qualifying marks in the Bihar Board 10th result 2022. The important dates related to scrutiny & compartment exam have not been announced yet. Keep refreshing this page to know latest updates on Bihar Board 10th result.

Updated as on 31/03/2022 @ 12:19 PM

BSEB Matric Result 2022: As per the recent updates, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the Bihar Board Matric result 2022 at 3 PM today, 31st March. Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will release the BSEB 10th result at a press conference. Soon after that it will be published at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The results will also be available here on this page.

Students awaiting for Bihar Board 10th result need to enter their roll code and roll number in the login window. Around 17 lakh students appeared for class 10th board exams in February. The board will announce the names of the state toppers and result details like pass percentage in the press conference.

BSEB 10th Result 2022 Date

Events Date Bihar Board 10th Result Date 31st March 2022 Bihar Board 10th Exam 17th to 24th February 2022

Check Bihar Board Result 2022 10th Today Live: Press Meet at 3 PM, Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary Will Grace The Event

How to check Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 online?

The class 10th examination of BSEB was conducted from 17th to 28th February 2022. The board is going to declare the class 10th result today in online mode. Students can go through the steps provided below to check and download their Bihar board 10th result 2022 in online mode -

Step 1 - Go to the official website of Bihar Board.

Step 2 - A new login window will appear on the screen.

Step 3 - Enter roll number and roll code.

Step 4 - Click on the search tab.

Step 5 - The BSEB 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6 - Download and save it for future reference.

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2022

As per the schedule, the BSEB class 10 examination 2022 was conducted from 17th to 24th February this year across various centres in Bihar. The exam was held in two shifts - the first commenced from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, while the second shift began from 1:45 pm to 5 pm. Around 17 lakh candidates registered themselves for the examination this year. On 8th March, the board released the answer key for the Bihar Matric examination.

