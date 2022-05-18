Assam Floods: AHSEC Class 11 exams suspended, Check schedule details here

AHSEC Class 11 Exams 2022: The Assam Higher Secondary First year (Class 11) exams which were supposed to be conducted from today have been suspended partially due to the floods and extensive damages caused by the heavy rainfall affecting the state in the past few days. The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) which is responsible for conducting the examinations issued a notification informing all the heads of the institutions under the board that the Higher Secondary first year exams to be held until June 1, 2022 are suspended until further notice.

Since the examinations have been suspended, it is expected that the revised schedule will be announced by the board officials soon. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website to get regular updates on the Assal Class 11 Exams.

According to reports, the AHSEC controller of Examinations - Pankaj Borthakur in a notification issued has stated that the exams which were scheduled to be completed on June 1, 2022 have been suspended due to the prevailing inclement weather and considering the damages caused by the natural calamity in the state. The worst hit district of Dima Hasao has suspended all the exams until June 1 until further notice due to the disruption of surface communication.

Approximately 2 Lakh people in 20 districts of Assam have been affected by the floods with the hill district of Dima Hasao getting cut off completely after landslides triggered by incessant rains which has also snapped all railway and road links. As per reports, surface links to Assam’s Barak Valley and Dima Hasao district and the neighbouring states of Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur have remained cut on Tuesday.

