AIBE 17 Result 2023 Soon, Download Scorecard at allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE 17 Result 2023: As per the recent updates, it is expected that the Bar Council of India (BCI) will soon declare the All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVII) 17 results in online mode. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to download their AIBE 17 result 2023 on the official website - allindiabarexamination.com. They will have to use their roll number and date of birth to download AIBE (XVII) 17 scorecard.

Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to obtain COP once they have qualified for AIBE as per the minimum marks criteria. AIBE (XVII) 17 was held on February 5, 2023, for lawyers (or fresh law graduates) who are yet to obtain the Certificate of Practice (COP).

How To Download AIBE 17 Result 2023?

Candidates must note that BCI will not send AIBE 2023 results via email or in offline mode. They have to check their AIBE 17 result in online mode on official website. Go through the steps to know how to download AIBE 17 Result 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website - allindiabarexamination.com.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on result link.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter roll number and date of birth in the login window.

5th Step - The qualifying status of AIBE 17 will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download this page and take a printout as well.

What After the Announcement of AIBE 17 Result 2023?

After the release of the AIBE 17 result, candidates have to get their declaration form for AIBE COP from their respective state bar councils website or they can visit the state bar council in person to obtain it. Some SBCs will require a fee for issuing COP, but it would be nominal only. Candidates must note that the declaration form of COP must be for the current year if they are downloading it from any website.

