AIBE XVII 2023: Objection Window Closes Tomorrow, Know How to Challenge Answer Key Here

    AIBE XVII Exam 2023: As per the recent updates, the Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the objection window for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVII Answer Key 2023 tomorrow, February 20, 2023. Candidates can raise their objections by visiting the official website- alindiabarexamination.com. Check complete details here

    Updated: Feb 19, 2023 11:20 IST
    AIBE XVII Exam 2023: As per the recent updates, the Bar Council of India will close the objection window for All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVII Answer Key 2023 tomorrow, February 20, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have given the AIBE 17 exam 2023 will be able to raise their objections against the provisional answer key by visiting the official website- allindiabarexamination.com.

    AIBE XVII Exam 2023 Answer Key Challenge - Direct Link (Click Here)

    Candidates who appeared for the AIBE XVII Exam 2023 have been allowed to raise objections against the AIBE XVII Exam 2023 provisional answer key till February 20, 2023. Moreover, the final result of the AIBE XVII 2023 examination will be made on the basis of the final answer key. 

    AIBE XVII 2023 Important Dates

    Candidates who have appeared for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVII 2023 examination can check the important dates in the table given below.

    Events

    Dates

    AIBE 17 Answer Key Objection Window Closes

    February 20, 2023

    Announcement of AIBE XVII 2023 Result

    After February 20, 2023 (Tentative)

    How to Raise Objections Against AIBE XVII 2023 Provisional Answer Key?

    Candidates who have already given the examination can follow the below-given steps to learn how to raise objections against AIBE XVII 2023 provisional answer key.

    • Step 1: Visit AIBE's official website- allindiabarexamination.com
    • Step 2: Click on the Challenge AIBE XVII 2023 Answer Key link 
    • Step 3: Login using all the required details i.e. roll number, date of birth
    • Step 4: Now, select the question number to challenge
    • Step 5: After this, upload a necessary presentation of your challenge in your support
    • Step 6: Go through the challenges you made and then click on submit button
    • Step 7: Download the AIBE XVII 2023 answer key challenge confirmation page
    • Step 8: Take a few printouts of the AIBE XVII 2023 answer key challenge confirmation page for future reference

    AIBE XVII 2023

    As per the recent updates, the BCI conducted the AIBE XVII exam 2023 on February 5, 2023, in pen-paper mode. However, the provisional answer key of the AIBE XVII 2023 was issued on February 9, 2023, on its official website. 

