AICTE PG Scholarship 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Apply at pgscholarship.aicte-india.org

AICTE PG Scholarship 2023 registrations will end tomorrow. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website: pgscholarship.aicte-india.org. Check how to apply here.

Updated: Nov 29, 2023 16:20 IST
AICTE PG Scholarship 2023: All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) will close the application window for the postgraduate scholarship scheme 2023-24 tomorrow. Candidates who are willing to apply for the scheme can visit the official website: pgscholarship.aicte-india.org. It is advisable to apply before the last date as no extensions may be provided.

Qualified candidates of GATE and CEED  will get the AICTE PG scholarship 2023 of Rs 12,400. Students will be studying in AICTE-approved institutions. The objective of this scholarship is to ensure the growth of technical education in India. In order to be eligible for the scholarship, candidates must have secured passing marks with a GATE/CEED scorecard. Final-year students pursuing dual degree integrated programmes are also eligible to apply.

AICTE PG Scholarship 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to register is given below:

AICTE PG Scholarship 2023 Login

CLICK HERE

After the students upload their information on the AICTE web portal, the institute will finish the student data verification and approval for eligibility for scholarship receipt. AICTE PG scholarship 2023 will be granted for 24 months or for the duration of the programme. 

How to Apply for AICTE PG Scholarship 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to register:

Step 1: Get unique ID from institute and login at pgscholarship.aicte-india.org

Step 2: Upload scanned copies of the original documents

Step 3: Upload GATE/CEED scorecard 

Step 4: Enter the bank details linked with the aadhar card

Step 5: Submit and download the confirmation page

