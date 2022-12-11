AILET 2023 Exam Ends, Answer Key To Release Soon, Download at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

AILET Answer Key 2023 (Soon): As per the recent updates, the National Law University (NLU), Delhi has concluded the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 today - December 11, 2022. AILET was conducted for admission to BA LLB, LLM and PhD programmes in offline mode in around 39 cities in the country. As per the updates, there were three sections - English Language Current affairs and general knowledge and Logical reasoning with 50, 30 and 70 questions respectively.

Now that the AILET 2023 is over, it is expected that answer key will be released soon by NLU, Delhi. Once released, AILET 2023 answer key 2023 can be downloaded in online mode from the official website. With the help of the AILET answer key 2023, candidates can calculate their probable scores.

How To Download AILET 2023 Answer Key?

Candidates can download the answer key of AILET 2023 online at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. By using the answer key, candidates can calculate their marks in the AILET exam and know their admission chances. Go through the steps to know how to download AILET answer key -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NLU Delhi - nludelhi.ac.in.

2nd Step - Now, open the AILET 2023 admission portal.

4th Step - On the new page, click on the programme-wise AILET answer key link.

5th Step - The answer key of AILET will be displayed on the screen.

6th Step - AILET answer key will appear on the screen.

AILET 2023 Exam Analysis

As per the candidates who appeared for AILET, all of the questions were asked from comprehension passages in English and logical reasoning. Logical reasoning was the most difficult section, followed by English comprehension, and vocabulary. Considering the level of difficulty of the examination, the AILET cut-offs are expected to remain low, this year. Check the table for details -

Sections Difficulty level Number of questions English language Moderate - difficult 50 Current affairs and GK Easy 30 Logical reasoning Difficult 70 Overall Moderate - Difficult 150

