ICSI CS Admit Card 2022 for Dec Session Released, Download Executive, Professional Hall Ticket Here

ICSI CS Admit Card 2022 (OUT): The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has issued the CS Executive, Professional 2022 admit card for the December session. Candidates can download the ICSI CS Executive, Professional admit card 2022 on its official website - icsi.edu. They will have to use their 17-digit registration number to download the ICSI CS admit card 2022. Along with the CS admit card 2022, they must carry an ICSI e-Identity card for verification purposes.

Those appearing for the exam must download the ICSI CS admit card 2022 in online mode only. The Institute will not send the CS Executive, Professional admit card 2022 by post or any other mode. As per the dates released, the CS December exams for Professional and Executive programmes will be conducted from December 21 to 30, 2022, in offline mode.

ICSI CS Admit Card 2022 for December Session - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download ICSI CS Admit Card 2022 for Professional and Executive Programmes?

Candidates will have to visit the official website to download the ICSI CS Executive and Professional hall ticket 2022. They can go through the steps to know how to download ICSI CS admit card 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website - icsi.indiaeducation.net.

2nd Step - On the homepage, a login window will appear on the screen.

3rd Step - Now, fill 17-digit registration number in the specified field.

4th Step - Click on - Get admit Card tab.

5th Step - ICSI CS admit card will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download the ICSI CS admit card for Dec session.

The ICSI CS hall ticket for executives and professional will have details about the name of candidates, photograph, signature, medium of exam, date and time of the exam, 17-digit registration number, details of applicable paper-wise exemption, name, address and code of ICSI CS exam centre and name of CS stage and the module that the candidate has enrolled for.

What To Do In Case of Discrepancy in ICSI CS Admit Card 2022?

Candidates must verify all the above-mentioned details in their ICSI CS admit card. In case of any discrepancy, they should contact the officials. They can contact on this number 0120- 3314111, 0120-6204999 or they can mail at the ICSI Support Portal - support.icsi.edu.

