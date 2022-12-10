CBSE Exams 2023: Subject-Wise Break-Up Details for Theory and Practical Marks Issued

CBSE Official Notification: The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued a notification regarding the practical, project, and internal assessments to conduct the practical and theory exams. In the notification issued schools have been directed on how to mark the students for the theory and practical exams and their mark distribution along with the appointment of external examiners and answer booklets.

The notification points out that schools are making mistakes when uploading the marks in the practical, project, and internal assessments, and the subject break up for theory and practical exams have been issued in order to assist schools in the smooth conduct of the practical, project, and internal assessments and conducting the theory exams.

CBSE Official link - Click Here

Details mentioned in the notification

The notification issued consists of class, subject code, subject name, maximum marks for theory and practical, maximum marks for project assessment, marks for internal assessment, the appointment status of the external examiner for practical and project assessment, availability of practical answer book by the board and the type of answer booklet to be used for theory exams.

According to the official announcement made, the CBSE 10th and 12th Practical Exams 2023 will begin on January 1, 2023, while the theory exams will be conducted from February 15, 2023. The complete subject-wise schedule for the CBSE 10th and 12th Exam 2023 is expected to be announced on the official website soon.

Candidates appearing for the CBSE 2023 Board exams are advised to keep visiting the official website to check the schedule for the class 10 and 12 theory exams.

