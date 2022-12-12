CBSE Board Exams 2023: Competency-Based Questions To Be Introduced in CBSE 10, 12 Board Exams

CBSE Board Exams 2023: As per the media reports, the Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct a single CBSE board exam 2023 for Classes 10th and 12th from February. However, the complete CBSE class 10, 12 date sheet is yet to be released. For CBSE Board Exam 2023, there will be some changes in the question pattern. As per the Ministry of Education, there will be at least 40% competency-based questions in the CBSE Class 10 exam and 30% in Class 12 exam 2023. Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi shared this in response to a written question in Lok Sabha.

CBSE competency-based questions will include multiple formats - objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning and some of them will be case-based. The minister further said that following the introduction of the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the CBSE had advised affiliated schools to follow the recommendations regarding the pattern of education.

Competency-Based Questions in CBSE Board Exams 2023

As per media reports, in the ongoing parliament session Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi said that - "In pursuance of NEP-2020, CBSE has been introducing competency-based questions in the Classes 10 and 12 board examinations to reform the pattern of examinations. These questions comprise multiple formats such as objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning and case based format." She further added - "In the academic session 2022-23, approximately 40 per cent questions in Class 10 board examinations and approximately 30 per cent questions in Class 12 are competency based."

CBSE Board Exams 2023

The theory exam of CBSE board class 10, 12 will commence from February 2023. However, the Central Board of Secondary Education is yet to release the CBSE board exams date sheet 2023 for classes 10, 12. Once available, students will be able to download CBSE classes 10, 12 time table from the official website - cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. Recently, the respective board have announced the ICSE, ISC and Bihar board datesheet 2023.

