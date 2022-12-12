CBSE Timetable 2023: Board Warns against Fake Class 10 and 12 Datesheet on Social Media

CBSE Fake Datehseet: The Central Board of Secondary Education in a recent notification has stated that the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Exam Datesheet circulating on Social Media are Fake. The board officials have pointed out that the date sheet of the CBSE 10th and 12th Examinations are yet to be announced and the same will be released soon.

According to media reports, senior officials from the board have stated that multiple versions of the date sheet are being circulated on social media which are fake and the exam schedule will soon be released on the official website. Officials have further asked students and parents to wait for official confirmation from the board.

According to the dates announced earlier, the CBSE 10th and 12th Exam 2023 will begin from February 15, 2023, while the practical exams will begin from January 1, 2023. Schools have been asked to complete the syllabus for the practical and theory exams by the said dates.

It must also be noted that the practical exams for the class 12 students will only be conducted by external examiners appointed by the board while the class 10 practical exams will be conducted in the presence of internal examiners.

Board Exam Sample Papers

CBSE has released class 10 and 12 sample papers along with the marking scheme for the various subjects for theory and practical exams.

Subjectwise breakup - Click Here

Where to check the CBSE 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2023

The Central Board of Secondary Education will be releasing the CBSE 10th and 12th Datesheets on the official website of the board. As and when the board notifies regarding the announcement of the CBSE 10th and 12th Datesheets candidates can visit the official website of CBSE - cbse.gov.in to check the complete subjectwise exam schedule.

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 Exam Schedule 2023 will include the shift timings for the class 10 and 12 board exams along with the dates and subject wise timetable.

