AILET 2023 Fourth Merit List Released for BA LLB Programme, Download NLU Delhi Provisional List

AILET 2023 Fourth Merit List: The National Law University, Delhi (NLU) has released the fourth provisional merit list for BA LLB (Hons) today, June 15, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the AILET Counselling 2023, can check out the tentative list available on the official website: nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. AILET 2023 fourth merit list has been prepared by NLU Delhi on the basis of seat availability.

Shortlisted candidates are required to pay the prescribed fee before the last date: June 23, 2023. If they fail to confirm the seats by payment of fees, their provisional admission shall be cancelled. In this case, their seat will be offered to the next candidate in order of merit under the concerned category from the waiting list.

AILET 2023 Fourth Merit List- Direct Link (Available Now)

Get the direct link to NLU Delhi merit list 2023 below:

AILET Provisional Merit List Click Here

What After Downloading AILET 2023 Provisional Offer Letter?

Selected candidates must download the provisional admission offer letter from the AILET 2023 account. Candidates have to accept the allotted letter by signing each page of the letter and then uploading it on the same account along with the undertaking duly signed by the candidate and parents.

NLU Delhi Merit List 2023: What if I Fail to Accept Allotted Seat?

According to the official notification, if the candidate does not accept the admission offer due to whatsoever reasons, it will not be considered later under any situation. The candidate will lose his/her right of admission and no further request shall be entertained in this regard.

AIILET 2023 Fourth Merit List: Will NLU Delhi Release More Vacancies?

Till now, there is no confirmation regarding more vacancies. However, if any vacancy arises in the future due to withdrawal of admission or non-payment of

provisional admission confirmation fee by the candidates before the deadline, the seat shall be filled up from the Waiting List candidate(s) only. Thus, there is no opportunity for fresh candidates.

