AILET 2024 Applications On August 7, Check Exam Details Here

AILET 2024: National Law University, Delhi will begin the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2024 registration process on August 7, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the NLU AILET 2024 admission test through the link provided on the official website.

According to the official notification released, the AILET 2024 exams are scheduled to be conducted on December 10, 2023. The exam will be held in a single session from 11 am to 12:30 pm. Students can apply for the entrance exam through the link provided on the official website.

AILET 2024 applications will be available on the official website - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to apply for AILET 2023 applications.

AILET 2024 Application Process

The AILET 2023 application window will be available from August 7, 2023. Law aspirants appearing for the AILET 2024 exams must first complete the registration link provided on the official website. Candidates can follow the below-given steps to submit their applications.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AILET

Step 2: Click on the 2024 admission link

Step 3: Click on the registration link and enter the required details

Step 4: Fill out the AILET 2024 application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee and save the filled application copy

Step 6: Submit the application form

AILET 2024 Exams

The AILET 2024 exams will be conducted in offline mode. The exams are conducted for admissions to the five-year BA LLB programme, LLM, and Ph.D. programmes. Students are required to answer a total of 150 objective-type questions in three sections namely - English, Logical Reasoning, and General Knowledge including Current Affairs.

