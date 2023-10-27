AKTU One View Result 2023 Announced for BPharm Regular Exams; Download 2nd and 4th Sem Mark Sheet

  1. Home
AKTU One View Result 2023 has been declared for BPharm regular exams. Students who appeared in the exams can check results at aktu.ac.in.

Updated: Oct 27, 2023 19:24 IST
AKTU One View Result 2023
AKTU One View Result 2023

AKTU One View Result 2023: Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has announced the results for B.Pharm 1st and 2nd year examinations. Students who appeared in the semester exams can check out the results on the official website: aktu.ac.in They have to enter the login credentials to access the online marksheet.

AKTU One View Results 2023 have been released for second semester (1st year) and fourth semester (2nd year) for 2022-23 examinations. Students can access their marks statement in the one-view login window. They can also check out the direct link for AKTU BPharm results here.

AKTU Circular- Click Here (PDF File)

AKTU One View Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access AKTU BPharm results is mentioned below:

Particulars

Result Links

AKTU BPharm 2nd Sem Results

Click Here

AKTU BPharm 4th Sem Results

Click Here

How To Check AKTU One View Result 2023?

Check out the following steps to download AKTU Results:

Step 1: Go to the official website: aktu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result section

Step 3: Now, select AKTU One view window

Step 4: Submit the login credentials

Step 5: AKTU BPharm Results 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the AKTU One View Results 2023 for reference

AKTU Result Download: Detail Mentioned on Mark Sheet 

Check out the details that will be written on the scorecard below:

  • Student name
  • Course Name
  • Registration Number
  • Roll number
  • Exam Name
  • Semester/Year
  • Subject-wise marks
  • Overall Marks
  • Passing Status

AKTU One View Result 2023 Overview

Conducting Body

Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU)

Exam Name

BPharm Semester Examinations

Result Name

BPharm 2nd and 4th Year Result

Result Date

October 27, 2023 (OUT)

Official Website

aktu.ac.in

Login Credentials to Access

Roll Number

