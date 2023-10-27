AKTU One View Result 2023 Announced for BPharm Regular Exams; Download 2nd and 4th Sem Mark Sheet

AKTU One View Result 2023: Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has announced the results for B.Pharm 1st and 2nd year examinations. Students who appeared in the semester exams can check out the results on the official website: aktu.ac.in They have to enter the login credentials to access the online marksheet.

AKTU One View Results 2023 have been released for second semester (1st year) and fourth semester (2nd year) for 2022-23 examinations. Students can access their marks statement in the one-view login window. They can also check out the direct link for AKTU BPharm results here.

AKTU Circular- Click Here (PDF File)

AKTU One View Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access AKTU BPharm results is mentioned below:

Particulars Result Links AKTU BPharm 2nd Sem Results Click Here AKTU BPharm 4th Sem Results Click Here

How To Check AKTU One View Result 2023?

Check out the following steps to download AKTU Results:

Step 1: Go to the official website: aktu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result section

Step 3: Now, select AKTU One view window

Step 4: Submit the login credentials

Step 5: AKTU BPharm Results 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the AKTU One View Results 2023 for reference

AKTU Result Download: Detail Mentioned on Mark Sheet

Check out the details that will be written on the scorecard below:

Student name

Course Name

Registration Number

Roll number

Exam Name

Semester/Year

Subject-wise marks

Overall Marks

Passing Status

AKTU One View Result 2023 Overview

Conducting Body Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Exam Name BPharm Semester Examinations Result Name BPharm 2nd and 4th Year Result Result Date October 27, 2023 (OUT) Official Website aktu.ac.in Login Credentials to Access Roll Number

