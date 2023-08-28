AP ECET Counselling 2023: Last Date to Exercise Web Options Today; Direct Link Here

AP ECET Counselling 2023: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is administering the AP Engineering Common Entrance Test Counselling 2023. Candidates must note that the authorities will close the choice-filling window today: August 28, 2023. Registered candidates must fill in their college preferences on the official website: ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

According to the official schedule, candidates can change web options tomorrow: August 29, 2023. APSCHE will declare the AP ECET 2023 seat allotment result on August 31, 2023. Self-reporting and Reporting at colleges by candidates from September 1 to 4, 2023.

AP ECET 2023 Counselling- Exercise of Web Options

The direct link to fill preferences is given below:

AP ECET Web Options 2023 Click Here

AP ECET Counselling 2023 Final Round

Check out the mandatory events below:

Events Dates Online payment of processing fee and registration August 24 to 26, 2023 Online verification of uploaded certificates at notified help line centers August 24 to 27, 2023 Exercising the web-options by the registered and eligible candidates August 25 to 28, 2023 AP ECET final seat allotment August 31, 2023 Self-reporting and reporting at college September 1 to 4, 2023

How to Exercise Web Options in AP ECET Counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned instructions to fill preferences:

Step 1: Visit the official website: ecet-sche.aptonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the web options link

Step 3: Submit the hall ticket no., DOB, and captcha code

Step 4: Fill in preferences and save them

Step 5: Download the confirmation page

AP ECET 2023 Counselling Fee

Check out the category-wise fee below:

Category Fee SC/ST Rs. 600 Other Categories/BC Rs. 1200

Also Read: NEET PG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today, Get Direct Link To Check List Here