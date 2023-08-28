AP ECET Counselling 2023: Last Date to Exercise Web Options Today; Direct Link Here

AP ECET Counselling 2023: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is administering the AP Engineering Common Entrance Test Counselling 2023. Candidates must note that the authorities will close the choice-filling window today: August 28, 2023. Registered candidates must fill in their college preferences on the official website: ecet-sche.aptonline.in.
According to the official schedule, candidates can change web options tomorrow: August 29, 2023. APSCHE will declare the AP ECET 2023 seat allotment result on August 31, 2023. Self-reporting and Reporting at colleges by candidates from September 1 to 4, 2023.
AP ECET 2023 Counselling- Exercise of Web Options
The direct link to fill preferences is given below:
|
AP ECET Web Options 2023
AP ECET Counselling 2023 Final Round
Check out the mandatory events below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Online payment of processing fee and registration
|
August 24 to 26, 2023
|
Online verification of uploaded certificates at notified help line centers
|
August 24 to 27, 2023
|
Exercising the web-options by the registered and eligible candidates
|
August 25 to 28, 2023
|
AP ECET final seat allotment
|
August 31, 2023
|
Self-reporting and reporting at college
|
September 1 to 4, 2023
How to Exercise Web Options in AP ECET Counselling 2023?
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned instructions to fill preferences:
Step 1: Visit the official website: ecet-sche.aptonline.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the web options link
Step 3: Submit the hall ticket no., DOB, and captcha code
Step 4: Fill in preferences and save them
Step 5: Download the confirmation page
AP ECET 2023 Counselling Fee
Check out the category-wise fee below:
|
Category
|
Fee
|
SC/ST
|
Rs. 600
|
Other Categories/BC
|
Rs. 1200
