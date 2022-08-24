AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022 Soon: Results to be available at bie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter Supplementary Results 2022: AP Board of Intermediate Education will be announcing the AP Intermediate Supplementary Examination Results 2022 by this week. The board officials are expected to announce the AP Intermediate Supplementary Result Dates soon. Candidates who have appeared for the AP Intermediate Supplementary examinations can check their results through the link provided on the official website.

The AP Inter Supplementary Results 2022 will be announced on the official website - bie.ap.gov.in. Candidates must note that the supplementary results will be announced for the class 11 and 12 (1st and 2nd Year) students who were unable to secure the required marks in the first attempt and appeared for the Supplementary exams which were conducted from August 3, 2022.

Candidates who have taken the supplementary exams will be able to check the results by clicking on the result link provided on the official website and entering the login ID (Roll Number) in the link given. The Supplementary exam roll number will be mentioned in the exam admit card.

AP Intermediate examination results were declared by the state education minister Botsa Satyanarayana in June 2022. Approximately 2.41 Lakh students qualified the class 11 exams and 2.58 Lakh students qualified the class 12 examination. The Intermediate exams were conducted from April 27 for the first year students and from April 24 for the second year students.

Also Read: MP PAT 2022 Registrations from August 31, Check Schedule Here