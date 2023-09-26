AP OAMDC 2023: Phase 3 Counselling Registration Begin Tomorrow, Check Application Details Here

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will begin the AP online admission module for degree college (AP OAMDC) 2023 counselling phase 3 registrations tomorrow. According to the schedule given, the registrations will begin on September 27, 2023.

Students interested in participating in the third round counselling are required to complete the registration process. Students are first required to register and fill out the online application form. After the applications candidates can enter their choices for the allotment round.

AP OAMDC counselling round 3 registration link is available on the official website oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in. Eligible candidates can also complete the registrations through the link available here.

How to Register for AP OAMDC Round 3 Counselling

The AP OAMDC round 3 counselling registration link will be available on the official counselling portal. Those participating in the counselling process can register through the link available on the official website. Candidates can also follow the steps given here to complete the round 3 registration

Step 1: Visit the official PA OAMDC admission portal

Step 2: Click on the round 3 registration link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials and fill out the counselling applications

Step 4: Submit the application fee and enter the choices for allotment

Step 5: Save the web choices and click on submit

Details to be Filled in AP OAMDC applications

When filling out the AP OAMDC counselling applications, candidates are required to eter the following details

Candidate details

Personal details

Academic Details

Documents

Application fee

Also Read: DU UG Admission 2023: Final Special Spot Round Schedule Out; Check Dates Here