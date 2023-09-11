Assam 4 Year UG Admission Portal For Final Round Admission To Open Soon, Check Details Here

Assam UG Admission 2023: The Directorate of Higher Education, Assam will open the portal for the final round of admissions to the four-year UG programmes today, September 11, 2023. Candidates applying for the four-year UG programmes can visit the official website of DHE Assam to apply for admissions.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced the opening of the admission portal through his official Twitter account. Candidates who applying for admission to the undergraduate programmes can check the complete schedule and related details here.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞: Assam Higher Education Admission portal will be opened today for 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐝𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝟒 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐬. @higherednassam pic.twitter.com/CHbVuGuCBZ — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) September 11, 2023

Assam UG Admission Schedule 2023

Particulars Date Date of cancellation of admission of students who have communicated to the institutions about their admissions to other institutions through CUET September 11, 2023 Date of submitting applications September 12 to 14, 2023 Spot admission September 13 to 15, 2023 Updation of fee waiver details September 11 to 15, 2023 Final modification/ updation/ correction of discrepancies September 16 to 17, 2023

The applications for admissions to the UG programmes in affiliated colleges to Guhatai University, Dibrugarh University, and Bodoland University must mandatorily be provisioned through the Assam Higher Education Admission Portal without any application fee by colleges offering UG courses.

How to Apply for Assam UG Admissions

The link for students to apply for the UG admissions will be available on the official admission portal. Candidates can follow the steps given below to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of DHE Assam

Step 2: Click on the application link for final round admission

Step 3: Fill out the necessary details

Step 4: Save the information added and click on the final submission link

