Assam HSLC 10th Result 2022 (Declared) Live: Direct Link Available Here for SEBA Assam Board Class 10th Result

07 Jun 10:26 AM Rechecking of Assam 10th HSLC Result Students not satisfied with the Assam HSLC result 2022 will be able to register for rechecking and apply for the photocopy of Assam board 10th answer papers. The date and other information will be updated soon by the board.

07 Jun 10:16 AM SEBA HSLC Result 2022 Statistics

Gender 1st division 2nd division 3rd division Pass percentage (in %) Male 1,88,570 31,559 47,856 58.80 Female 2,17,012 33,617 51,998 54.49 Total 4,05,582 65,176 99,854 56.49

07 Jun 10:12 AM Assam HSLC Result 2022 Window Now that the Assam Class 10th result has been announced, students can check their result by using - roll number and other required details in the login window. They can check the image of login window below -

07 Jun 10:07 AM Assam HSLC Result Link 2022 Available Now The result link of Assam Class 10th is available now here on this page too. Students can check their SEBA 10th result by using the required credentials.

07 Jun 09:56 AM Check Assam Class 10th Toppers List 2022 The board has also released the toppers list for Assam HSLC students. This year, Raktotpal Saikia secured rank 1 with 597 marks, Bhuyashi Medhi, rank 2 has obtained 596 marks whereas at rank 3, there are three students with 595 marks. Also read: Assam Board 10th Result 2022 Announced: Raktotpal Saikia Tops in HSLC Exam, Check Complete List and Pass Percentage Here

07 Jun 09:49 AM Assam board HSLC Result 2022 Digital Marksheet Assam SEBA HSLC result link will be activated in few minutes. The Assam board result 2022 online marksheet will be available today from the official websites. Students can later collect the original marksheet from their respective schools.

07 Jun 09:23 AM Assam HSLC Pass Percentage Drops to 56.49 percent The pass percentage has dropped drastically from 64.80% in 2020 to 56.49% in 2022. In 2021, the Assam HSLC board exam were not conducted due to the pandemic.

07 Jun 09:20 AM Assam HSLC Toppers List 2022 Along with the declaration of result, the board has also released the toppers list. Meet HSLC result toppers here - Rank 1 - Raktotpal Saikia

Rank 2 - Bhuyashi Medhi #BREAKING

Assam HSLC Result 2022 - Top ten of Class X results.



HSLC Exam Merit List Of Ten Ranks -2022

Congratulations on your 10th result and success and good luck for future.❣️❣️❣️ pic.twitter.com/l8PJim0Pm6 — Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) June 7, 2022

07 Jun 09:17 AM Assam board HSLC result 2022 Declared The Assam HSLC result for class 10th has been announced in a press meet. As per reports, total of 56.49% of students have passed in the exam.

07 Jun 09:05 AM Assam HSLC Exam 2022 Held After Two Years After two years of virtual classes in Assam, the board conducted the SEBA 10th exam in offline mode this year. According to the Assam HSLC exam routine 2022, the Assam Matric exams were held between 15 to 31 March in offline centre-based mode.

07 Jun 08:46 AM How to check SEBA Assam 10th Result 2022 - Video Guide

07 Jun 08:32 AM Assam HSLC Result 2022 Marksheet Details The SEBA Assam Result 2022 Scorecard will contain personal details about the student who has appeared for the exam as well as about their performance in the HSLC/AHM exams. The Assam Class 10 Result marksheet will contain the following information which has to be checked by the students after downloading the scorecard: Student’s Name

Student’s Exam Roll Number

Exam Centre

Student’s Registered School Name

Parents / Guardian’s Name

Subject-wise Marks

Subject-wise Grade Secured

Total Marks Scored

Final Grade Secured

Division / Grade

07 Jun 08:13 AM What happens If I Fail in Assam 10th Result 2022 for HSLC Exam? Students who score below 30 marks in any subject will be declared as Failed or Grade F in the Assam HSLC Result 2022 being declared today. For students who fail in 3 or less than 3 subjects, a second chance will be given to clear the Class 10 Board exams in the form of SEBA Assam HSLC Compartmental Exam 2022. The compartmental exams will be held in July 2022 with results being declared by August month. This will allow students to clear the exam without having to wait for an entire year. For students failing in more than 3 subjects in SEBA 10th Results being declared today; they will have to reappear for Assam HSLC Exam next year.

07 Jun 07:46 AM SEBA Class 10 Result 2022 Grading System Similar to several other state board’s the Assam HSLC Result 2022 will also be declared based on the grading system adopted by the exam authority. The highest grade under this system is Grade A1 which is awarded to student securing 10 Grade Points or between 91 to 100 marks. On similar lines, the lowest grade is Grade F which is awarded to students who have ‘Failed’ and score below 29 marks in a subject. The complete grading structure for SEBA 10th Result 2022 is explained in the table below: Marks Range Grade Point Grade 91-100 10 A1 81-90 9 A2 71-80 8 B1 61-70 7 B2 51-60 6 C1 41-50 5 C2 30-40 4 D1 0-29 Fail F

07 Jun 07:32 AM Assam HSLC Result 2022 Revaluation and Rechecking Along with announcing the Assam HSLC Result 2022 and SEBA Assam AHM Result 2022 today, the Board will also notify the details about rechecking and reevaluation procedure. SEBA HSLC Result Rechecking option is provided to those students who are not satisfied with the result awarded to them. Such students are allowed to apply for rechecking of answer sheets and re-evaluation of their answer sheets if they feel that they have been awarded less marks. Generally, the board charges Rs 350/- for re-evaluation of marksheets per subject while to obtain a photocopy of evaluated answer scripts students will have to Pay Rs 600/- per subject. Complete details about application process for Assam HSLC Result 2022 Revaluation and Rechecking will be notified by the board after the HSLC/AHM Result is declared.

07 Jun 07:16 AM Good Luck and Wishes Pour in for Assam HSLC Students As the time for Assam HSLC Result 2022 comes closer, good luck and wishes have been pouring in on social media platforms for the students awaiting their Class 10 results. Sevaral users, some of them even students themselves, have taken to social media platforms to wish each other best of luck ahead of the SEBA Assam Results 2022. All the best to all the HSLC students from Assam.



HSLC results, believe me, is just a void air that traditionally has been only making unnecessary noise.



Do not worry. Whatever the result be, look at its positive side only. 🙏🏼 — aboyob bhuyan (@aboyobbhuyan) June 6, 2022

07 Jun 07:02 AM Where to check Assam HSLC/AHM Result 2022 online? Results for HSLC Examination 2022 will be declared on June 7, 2022. Visit https://t.co/dZc8IQCweG or https://t.co/ogcYv23Tlg or any of the mentioned websites to download results.



Visit https://t.co/bVzFZobchb to download the app.#SEBA #HSLC pic.twitter.com/eaYq2Nt9M9 — MyGov Assam (@mygovassam) June 4, 2022

resultsassam.nic.in Apart from this students will also be able to check their Assam Class 10 Results online via SEBA Result 2022 Mobile App available on the Google Playstore as well.

07 Jun 06:34 AM Does SEBA give grace marks? The official marking scheme and evaluation policy floated by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam suggests that the SEBA will award grace marks for Assam HSLC Results 2022 up to a maximum of 5%. The policy dictates that students who are unable to qualify in the exam and fall in the ‘Grade D’ category can be awarded grace marks up to a maximum of 5%. On similar lines, students who have scored above 75% marks in total/aggregate but need less than 10% marks in one subject to pass, will also be awarded grace marks. Grade Maximum Grace Marks Eligible Grade A 5% Grade B 4% Grade C 3% Grade D Eligible Marks

07 Jun 06:18 AM How to check SEBA Assam Result 2022 on Mobile App? Taking advantage of the digital revolution brought about in the education sector, the Assam Board will also be declaring the SEBA HSLC Result 2022 online via Mobile Apps as well. The Board has decided to announce the Assam 10th Results 2022 on ‘SEBA Result 2022’ Mobile App which is available on the PlayStore. The SEBA Result 2022 Mobile App is developed and hosted on the platform by Narayani EduSols is the official app on which results will be made available.

07 Jun 05:47 AM SEBA Assam HSLC Results 2022: Know Where When and How to Check Class 10 Results Today at 10 AM in the morning, SEBA will hold a press conference to declare the Assam HSLC Result 2022 for Class 10 students. As per reports, the board will declare HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate) Result as well as AHM (Assam High Madrassa) Results together and make them available online on official websites. How to get Assam HSLC Result 2022 - Details Here

07 Jun 05:32 AM Assam Class 10th Result Statistics Last year, the overall pass percentage in Assam HSLC results was recorded at 93.10%. The exam results were announced following exam cancellation and assessments are done on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria. As many as 88,521 students were placed in the first division, 1,60,298 in the second and 1,48,313 in the third. A total of 3,97,132 students have been declared to pass and the results of 26 candidates have been withheld. In 2020, only 64.80 per cent of students had managed to pass Class 10 HSLC exams in Assam.

06 Jun 08:05 PM When will students get their Assam 10th Result Marksheet? The students will be able to download the Assam HSLC digital marksheet tomorrow after the declaration of result from the official website - sebaonline.org. However, the students will get their original SEBA 10th result marksheet a few days after the announcement of result. Until the original marksheet is released, students can use the digital scorecard for admission purposes.

06 Jun 07:42 PM Assam Board 10th exams 2022 The Assam HSLC exams were held between 15th to 31st March 2022, and the papers were held in two shifts on all the exam days. A total of 4.31 lakh (4,31,132) students had registered to sit for the SEBA HSLC examination this year.

06 Jun 07:30 PM Details Mentioned on SEBA Assam Board Class 10th Result This year over 4 lakh students are waiting for Assam HSLC Result. Once released, students will be able to download the digital scorecard by visiting the official website. The details mentioned on the Assam HSLC result 2022 - Students name

Roll number

District name

Internal marks

Average grade point

Grade points

Qualifying status (Passed/Failed)

06 Jun 07:20 PM Tweet By Chief Minister Regarding Announcement of Assam HSLC Result The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will declare the Assam HSLC (Class 10) result 2022 on Tuesday, 7th June. "Results of High School Leaving Certificate examination will be announced on 7th June 2022," the Chief Minister tweeted. Check the tweet below - Results of High School Leaving Certificate examination will be announced on 7th June 2022 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 3, 2022

06 Jun 06:50 PM How To Check SEBA Assam Class 10th Result? The result of Assam Class 10th will be announced tomorrow on the official website - sebaonline.org. Students will need to enter their roll number to check the Assam Class 10 board result 2022. They can go through the video to know complete details -