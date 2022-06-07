Assam Board 10th Result 2022 Announced: Raktotpal Saikia Tops in HSLC Exam, Check Complete List and Pass Percentage Here

Assam Board 10th Result 2022, Assam HSLC Class 10 Pass Percentage: Board of Secondary Education, Assam has released the Class 10 HSLC results 2022 today. Students can check the Assam 10th result online via the official websites - results.sebaonline.org, sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in. Apart from this, students can also check the direct link to check and download the Assam HSLC Class 10 result. As per reports, 4,19,887 students appeared for the class 10th exam. Along with HSLC result, Assam High Madrassa Examination (AHM) 2022 results has also been declared. As many as 11,245 students appeared for AHM result 2022.

As per the reports, this year, the board had recorded an overall pass percentage of 56.49%. Boys got 58.80% pass percentage in HSLC exams. While girls recorded a total of 54.49% pass percentage. The pass percentage has dropped drastically from 64.80% in 2020 to 56.49% in 2022.

Last year, the overall pass percentage in Assam HSLC results stood at 93.10%. The exam results were announced following exam cancellation and assessment done on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria. As many as 88,521 students were placed in the first division, 1,60,298 in the second and 1,48,313 in the third.

Assam Board 10th Toppers List 2022

Rank Topper's Name Marks Rank 1 Raktotpal Saikia 597 Rank 2 Bhuyashi Medhi 596 Rank 3 Mridupawan Kalita 595 Labeeb Muzib 595 Partha Pratim Das 595 Rank 4 Swapnraj Kalita 594 Shena Saikia 594 Samadrita Sarmah 594 Annesha Borah 594 Rank 5 Jubaer Hussain 593 Pranjit Bardalai 593 Shanaj Anjum Yasmin 593 Equit Abbot Dutta 593 Rank 6 Bitupan Medhi 592 Murchana Barman 592 Rank 7 Jyotipal Talukdar 591 Sarmistha Bhagawati 591 Priyanuj Bordoloi 591 Dipshikha Boruah 591 Ashlesha Sarma 591 Nisha Sarma 591 Rank 8 Harshit Barman 590 Olivia Bora 590 Rajnandini Baidya 590 Tejal Agarwal 590 Udeshna Bordoloi 590 Neha Upadhyaya 590

Assam Board 10th Result 2022 Boys and Girls Pass Percentage

Gender Pass Percentage Boys 58.80% Girls 54.49%

Assam Board 10th Result 2022 Number of Students

Exam Name Total Number Assam HSLC 4,19,887 Assam AHM 11,245 Total 4,31,132

Previous Year’s Assam Class 10 Result Statistics

Year Number of appeared candidates Boys Pass % Girls Pass % Total pass % 2021 4,26,553 93.34% 92.90% 93.10% 2020 3,58,444 66.93% 62.91% 64.80% 2019 3,42,702 62.99 57.99 60.23 2018 3,37,570 59 53 56.04 2,017 372,640 46.45 59.36 47.94 2,016 3,81,585 61.45 62.75 62.79 2015 3,86,763 60.3 62.17 62.21 2014 3,69,075 59.06 60.11 61.42 2013 2,89,919 55.43 57.21 55.64

