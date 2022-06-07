Assam Board 10th Result 2022 Announced: Raktotpal Saikia Tops in HSLC Exam, Check Complete List and Pass Percentage Here

Assam Board 10th Result 2022, Assam HSLC Class 10 Pass Percentage: Board of Secondary Education, Assam has released the Class 10 HSLC results 2022 today. Students can check the Assam 10th result online via the official websites - results.sebaonline.org, sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in. Apart from this, students can also check the direct link to check and download the Assam HSLC Class 10 result. As per reports, 4,19,887 students appeared for the class 10th exam. Along with HSLC result, Assam High Madrassa Examination (AHM) 2022 results has also been declared. As many as 11,245 students appeared for AHM result 2022.
As per the reports, this year, the board had recorded an overall pass percentage of 56.49%. Boys got 58.80% pass percentage in HSLC exams. While girls recorded a total of 54.49% pass percentage. The pass percentage has dropped drastically from 64.80% in 2020 to 56.49% in 2022.
Last year, the overall pass percentage in Assam HSLC results stood at 93.10%. The exam results were announced following exam cancellation and assessment done on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria. As many as 88,521 students were placed in the first division, 1,60,298 in the second and 1,48,313 in the third.
Assam HSLC Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)
Assam Board 10th Toppers List 2022
|
Rank
|
Topper's Name
|
Marks
|
Rank 1
|
Raktotpal Saikia
|
597
|
Rank 2
|
Bhuyashi Medhi
|
596
|
Rank 3
|
Mridupawan Kalita
|
595
|
Labeeb Muzib
|
595
|
Partha Pratim Das
|
595
|
Rank 4
|
Swapnraj Kalita
|
594
|
Shena Saikia
|
594
|
Samadrita Sarmah
|
594
|
Annesha Borah
|
594
|
Rank 5
|
Jubaer Hussain
|
593
|
Pranjit Bardalai
|
593
|
Shanaj Anjum Yasmin
|
593
|
Equit Abbot Dutta
|
593
|
Rank 6
|
Bitupan Medhi
|
592
|
Murchana Barman
|
592
|
Rank 7
|
Jyotipal Talukdar
|
591
|
Sarmistha Bhagawati
|
591
|
Priyanuj Bordoloi
|
591
|
Dipshikha Boruah
|
591
|
Ashlesha Sarma
|
591
|
Nisha Sarma
|
591
|
Rank 8
|
Harshit Barman
|
590
|
Olivia Bora
|
590
|
Rajnandini Baidya
|
590
|
Tejal Agarwal
|
590
|
Udeshna Bordoloi
|
590
|
Neha Upadhyaya
|
590
Check complete Assam HSLC Toppers List 2022 Here
Assam Board 10th Result 2022 Boys and Girls Pass Percentage
|
Gender
|
Pass Percentage
|
Boys
|
58.80%
|
Girls
|
54.49%
Assam Board 10th Result 2022 Number of Students
|
Exam Name
|
Total Number
|
Assam HSLC
|
4,19,887
|
Assam AHM
|
11,245
|
Total
|
4,31,132
Previous Year’s Assam Class 10 Result Statistics
|
Year
|
Number of appeared candidates
|
Boys Pass %
|
Girls Pass %
|
Total pass %
|
2021
|
4,26,553
|
93.34%
|
92.90%
|
93.10%
|
2020
|
3,58,444
|
66.93%
|
62.91%
|
64.80%
|
2019
|
3,42,702
|
62.99
|
57.99
|
60.23
|
2018
|
3,37,570
|
59
|
53
|
56.04
|
2,017
|
372,640
|
46.45
|
59.36
|
47.94
|
2,016
|
3,81,585
|
61.45
|
62.75
|
62.79
|
2015
|
3,86,763
|
60.3
|
62.17
|
62.21
|
2014
|
3,69,075
|
59.06
|
60.11
|
61.42
|
2013
|
2,89,919
|
55.43
|
57.21
|
55.64
Also Read: Assam HSLC 10th Result 2022 (Declared) Live: Check Direct Link for SEBA Assam Board Class 10th Result Shortly Here