Assam Board 10th Result 2022 Announced: Raktotpal Saikia Tops in HSLC Exam, Check Complete List and Pass Percentage Here

     Board of Secondary Education, Assam has released the Class 10 HSLC results 2022 today. Students can check the Assam 10th result online via the official websites - results.sebaonline.org, sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in.

    Updated: Jun 7, 2022 10:05 IST
    Assam Board 10th Result 2022
    Assam Board 10th Result 2022, Assam HSLC Class 10 Pass Percentage: Board of Secondary Education, Assam has released the Class 10 HSLC results 2022 today. Students can check the Assam 10th result online via the official websites - results.sebaonline.org, sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in. Apart from this, students can also check the direct link to check and download the Assam HSLC Class 10 result. As per reports, 4,19,887 students appeared for the class 10th exam. Along with HSLC result, Assam High Madrassa Examination (AHM) 2022 results has also been declared. As many as 11,245 students appeared for AHM result 2022.

    As per the reports, this year, the board had recorded an overall pass percentage of 56.49%. Boys got 58.80% pass percentage in HSLC exams. While girls recorded a total of 54.49% pass percentage. The pass percentage has dropped drastically from 64.80% in 2020 to 56.49% in 2022. 

    Last year, the overall pass percentage in Assam HSLC results stood at 93.10%. The exam results were announced following exam cancellation and assessment done on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria. As many as 88,521 students were placed in the first division, 1,60,298 in the second and 1,48,313 in the third. 

    Assam HSLC Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

    Assam Board 10th Toppers List 2022

    Rank

    Topper's Name

    Marks

    Rank 1

    Raktotpal Saikia

    597

    Rank 2

    Bhuyashi Medhi

    596

    Rank 3

    Mridupawan Kalita

    595

    Labeeb Muzib

    595

    Partha Pratim Das

    595

    Rank 4

    Swapnraj Kalita

    594

    Shena Saikia

    594

    Samadrita Sarmah

    594

    Annesha Borah

    594

    Rank 5

    Jubaer Hussain

    593

    Pranjit Bardalai

    593

    Shanaj Anjum Yasmin

    593

    Equit Abbot Dutta

    593

    Rank 6

    Bitupan Medhi

    592

    Murchana Barman

    592

    Rank 7

    Jyotipal Talukdar

    591

    Sarmistha Bhagawati

    591

    Priyanuj Bordoloi

    591

    Dipshikha Boruah

    591

    Ashlesha Sarma

    591

    Nisha Sarma

    591

    Rank 8

    Harshit Barman

    590

    Olivia Bora

    590

    Rajnandini Baidya

    590

    Tejal Agarwal

    590

    Udeshna Bordoloi

    590

    Neha Upadhyaya

    590

    Check complete Assam HSLC Toppers List 2022 Here

    Assam Board 10th Result 2022 Boys and Girls Pass Percentage 

    Gender

    Pass Percentage

    Boys 

    58.80%

    Girls 

    54.49%

    Assam Board 10th Result 2022 Number of Students 

    Exam Name

    Total Number 

    Assam HSLC

    4,19,887

    Assam AHM

    11,245

    Total

    4,31,132

    Previous Year’s Assam Class 10 Result Statistics 

    Year

    Number of appeared candidates

    Boys Pass %

    Girls Pass %

    Total pass %

    2021

    4,26,553

    93.34%

    92.90%

    93.10%

    2020

    3,58,444

    66.93%

    62.91%

    64.80%

    2019

    3,42,702

    62.99

    57.99

    60.23

    2018

    3,37,570

    59

    53

    56.04

    2,017

    372,640

    46.45

    59.36

    47.94

    2,016

    3,81,585

    61.45

    62.75

    62.79

    2015

    3,86,763

    60.3

    62.17

    62.21

    2014

    3,69,075

    59.06

    60.11

    61.42

    2013

    2,89,919

    55.43

    57.21

    55.64

    Also Read: Assam HSLC 10th Result 2022 (Declared) Live: Check Direct Link for SEBA Assam Board Class 10th Result Shortly Here

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
