Assam HSLC Result 2022 Declared: Result Available Here, Get the List of Websites To Check SEBA Class 10 Result

Assam HSLC Result 2022, SEBA Class 10 Results OUT: The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has announced the class 10 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam results in a press meet. However, the HSLC 10th result 2022 link will be made live shortly. Students can check their seba 10th result at various websites, including results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, assamresult.in and the SEBA results 2022 mobile app. This year, a total of 56.49 percent students have passed.

Assam Board 10th Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Updated as on 7/06/2022 at 9.28 AM

Assam HSLC Result 2022, SEBA Class 10 Results: Board of Secondary Education, Assam will declare the SEBA HSLC result 2022 today on 7 June 2022. Once released, the HSLC result 2022 Assam will be available on the official website - results.sebaonline.org and few other websites. Further, they need to use their login credentials - roll number and other required details to download the and check Assam 10th marksheet. Sending out a tweet from his official social media handle, Mr Sarma noted that “Results of High School Leaving Certificate examination will be announced on 7th June 2022.”

As and when the SEBA Class 10 results are declared for HSLC Exam, students will be able to check and access it online. In addition to this, students will also get priority access to Assam Class 10 (HSLC) Results via this page of jagranjosh.com as well. The board will also release the Assam HLSC subject-wise highest marks for both streams. The announcement comes following repeated requests from students and parents who were demanding that the Assam Class 10 Results 2022 date be announced officially.

Where To Check Assam HSLC Result 2022?

This year, around 4,19,887 lakh students appeared for the Assam board exams. After the declaration of results, students will be able to check it at the websites provided below. As the students are waiting for their Assam 10th results in 2022, they must keep a check on these websites for the results and updates.

sebaonline.org

resultsassam.nic.in.

result.jagranjosh

assam10.jagranjosh.com

How To Check Assam HSLC Result 2022 in online mode?

To check the Assam result for class 10th, students will have to go to the any of above-mentioned websites. Further, they need to click on SEBA 10th esult. A new page will appear on the screen. After that, they will have to enter the required login credentials and the result will be displayed on the screen. Apart from the official website, the Assam HSLC results 2022 can be checked via SMS facility.

Assam HSLC Result Statistics

Last year, the overall pass percentage in Assam HSLC results was recorded at 93.10%. The exam results were announced following exam cancellation and assessments are done on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria. As many as 88,521 students were placed in the first division, 1,60,298 in the second and 1,48,313 in the third. A total of 3,97,132 students have been declared to pass and the results of 26 candidates have been withheld. In 2020, only 64.80 per cent of students had managed to pass Class 10 HSLC exams in Assam.

