ATMA 2023 Admit Card To Release Tomorrow, Check How to Download Here

ATMA 2023 Admit Card 2023 Releases Tomorrow: As per the latest updates, the authorities will release the admit card for AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) tomorrow- February 22, 2023, at 10.00 am. Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download the ATMA 2023 Admit Card on the official website i.e. atmaaims.com. They need to enter the PID number and password to download the hall ticket.

The authorities will also release a self-declaration form along with the hall ticket. Candidates must carry the ATMA 2023 admit card and a valid ID proof to the exam hall. Otherwise, they shall not be granted entry to the exam hall. The authorities will conduct the ATMA 2023 Exam on February 25, 2023. Candidates can check out the entire ATMA 2023 Schedule below.

ATMA 2023 Exam Dates

Event Date ATMA admit card download starts February 22, 2023 Self-Declaration form February 22, 2023, ATMA 2023 Exam February 25, 2023, Declaration of ATMA 2023 Result March 2, 2023,

How to Download ATMA 2023 Admit Card?

The registered candidates can access and download the ATMA 2023 Admit Card on the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the admission ticket-

Step 1 : Visit the official website i.e. atmaaims.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on candidate login

Step 3: Select exam, enter the PID number and password

Step 4: Click on the login button

Step 5: ATMA 2023 admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Take at least 2 printouts for future reference

Details Mentioned on ATMA 2023 Admit Card

The ATMA 2023 Admit Card will carry various details regarding the candidates as well as the exam. Candidates can check out the details below.

Candidate’s name

Signature and photograph of candidate

PID number

Roll number

Exam Centre

Exam Date and Timings

Important Instructions

