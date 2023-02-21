    ATMA 2023 Admit Card To Release Tomorrow, Check How to Download Here

    ATMA 2023 Admit Card is going to be released tomorrow- February 22, 2023. Those who are going to appear in the exam can download the hall ticket from the official website

     

    Updated: Feb 21, 2023 18:33 IST
    ATMA 2023 Admit Card 2023 Releases Tomorrow: As per the latest updates, the authorities will release the admit card for AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) tomorrow- February 22, 2023, at 10.00 am. Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download the ATMA 2023 Admit Card on the official website i.e. atmaaims.com. They need to enter the PID number and password to download the hall ticket.

    The authorities will also release a self-declaration form along with the hall ticket. Candidates must carry the ATMA 2023 admit card and a valid ID proof to the exam hall. Otherwise, they shall not be granted entry to the exam hall. The authorities will conduct the ATMA 2023 Exam on February 25, 2023. Candidates can check out the entire ATMA 2023 Schedule below.

    ATMA 2023 Exam Dates

    Event

    Date

    ATMA admit card download starts

    February 22, 2023

    Self-Declaration form

    February 22, 2023,

    ATMA 2023 Exam

    February 25, 2023,

    Declaration of ATMA 2023 Result

    March 2, 2023,

    How to Download ATMA 2023 Admit Card?

    The registered candidates can access and download the ATMA 2023 Admit Card on the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the admission ticket-

    • Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. atmaaims.com
    • Step 2: On the homepage, click on candidate login
    • Step 3: Select exam, enter the PID number and password
    • Step 4: Click on the login button
    • Step 5: ATMA 2023 admit card will appear on the screen
    • Step 6: Take at least 2 printouts for future reference

    Details Mentioned on ATMA 2023 Admit Card

    The ATMA 2023 Admit Card will carry various details regarding the candidates as well as the exam. Candidates can check out the details below.

    • Candidate’s name
    • Signature and photograph of candidate
    • PID number
    • Roll number
    • Exam Centre
    • Exam Date and Timings
    • Important Instructions

