ATMA 2023 Admit Card To Release Tomorrow, Check How to Download Here

ATMA 2023 Admit Card 2023 Releases Tomorrow: As per the latest updates, the authorities will release the admit card for AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) tomorrow- February 22, 2023, at 10.00 am. Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download the ATMA 2023 Admit Card on the official website i.e. atmaaims.com. They need to enter the PID number and password to download the hall ticket.
The authorities will also release a self-declaration form along with the hall ticket. Candidates must carry the ATMA 2023 admit card and a valid ID proof to the exam hall. Otherwise, they shall not be granted entry to the exam hall. The authorities will conduct the ATMA 2023 Exam on February 25, 2023. Candidates can check out the entire ATMA 2023 Schedule below.
ATMA 2023 Exam Dates
|
Event
|
Date
|
ATMA admit card download starts
|
February 22, 2023
|
Self-Declaration form
|
February 22, 2023,
|
ATMA 2023 Exam
|
February 25, 2023,
|
Declaration of ATMA 2023 Result
|
March 2, 2023,
How to Download ATMA 2023 Admit Card?
The registered candidates can access and download the ATMA 2023 Admit Card on the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the admission ticket-
- Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. atmaaims.com
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on candidate login
- Step 3: Select exam, enter the PID number and password
- Step 4: Click on the login button
- Step 5: ATMA 2023 admit card will appear on the screen
- Step 6: Take at least 2 printouts for future reference
Details Mentioned on ATMA 2023 Admit Card
The ATMA 2023 Admit Card will carry various details regarding the candidates as well as the exam. Candidates can check out the details below.
- Candidate’s name
- Signature and photograph of candidate
- PID number
- Roll number
- Exam Centre
- Exam Date and Timings
- Important Instructions
Also Read: NEST 2023: Exam Dates Announced, Registrations from February 27, Check Details HereREGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES