AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Final Seat Allotment Result for Round 2 Out, Get Direct Link To Download PDF Here

AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023: AACCC has announced the seat allotment results for AYUSH NEET PG round 2 counselling in online mode. Registered candidates can check and download their seat allotment results through the official website - aaccc.gov.in. Get the direct links here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 26, 2023 12:04 IST
AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has released the seat allotment results for AYUSH NEET Postgraduate (PG) round 2 counselling in online mode. Candidates who have registered for the counselling round can check and download their seat allotment results through the official website - aaccc.gov.in.

As per the given schedule, shortlisted candidates are required to report to their respective allotted colleges between October 28 to November 6, 2023. The AYUSH NEET PG round 2 seat allotment result pdf comprises of necessary details such as rank, allotted quota, course, remarks and allotted quota. 

AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Official Links

Candidates can click on the direct links to download the AYUSH NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 provided below.

Particulars

Official Links

Ayurveda

Click Here

Siddha

Click Here

Unani

Click Here

Homoeopathy

Click Here

AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Dates

Candidates can go through the dates related to the AYUSH NEET PG round 2 counselling 2023 in the table below:

Events

Dates

Publication of result

October 27, 2023

Reporting at the allotted institute of colleges

October 28 to November 6, 2023

How to download AYUSH NEET PG 2023 round 2 seat allotment result online?

Candidates who have participated in the AYUSH NEET PG second round counselling 2023 can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the seat allocation results online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - aaccc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct links to download the final seat allotment results available on the homepage

Step 3: The seat allocation results will be displayed in the new window

Step 4: Go through the details mentioned on it

Step 5: Download it for future reference

Related Stories

