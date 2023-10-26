AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Final Seat Allotment Result for Round 2 Out, Get Direct Link To Download PDF Here

AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has released the seat allotment results for AYUSH NEET Postgraduate (PG) round 2 counselling in online mode. Candidates who have registered for the counselling round can check and download their seat allotment results through the official website - aaccc.gov.in.

As per the given schedule, shortlisted candidates are required to report to their respective allotted colleges between October 28 to November 6, 2023. The AYUSH NEET PG round 2 seat allotment result pdf comprises of necessary details such as rank, allotted quota, course, remarks and allotted quota.

AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Official Links

Candidates can click on the direct links to download the AYUSH NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 provided below.

AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Dates

Candidates can go through the dates related to the AYUSH NEET PG round 2 counselling 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates Publication of result October 27, 2023 Reporting at the allotted institute of colleges October 28 to November 6, 2023

How to download AYUSH NEET PG 2023 round 2 seat allotment result online?

Candidates who have participated in the AYUSH NEET PG second round counselling 2023 can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the seat allocation results online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - aaccc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct links to download the final seat allotment results available on the homepage

Step 3: The seat allocation results will be displayed in the new window

Step 4: Go through the details mentioned on it

Step 5: Download it for future reference

