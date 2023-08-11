AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Schedule Expected Soon, Check Eligibility Criteria Here

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will release the counselling schedule for AYUSH NEET 2023 soon in online mode. Once released, candidates who are seeking admission into 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in various government, central universities, and national and private colleges/ institutes can check and download the schedule through the official website - aaccc.gov.in.

AACCC conduct counselling for admission into Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani & Homoeopathy streams. As per the recent updates, admission into AYUSH courses will be granted on the basis of NEET UG result 2023, preferences filled, availability of seats, reservation criteria, and other factors.

AYUSH Counselling 2023 Registration - Direct Link (Available Soon)

AACCC Counselling 2023 Official Website

Candidates can register for the AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2023 in online mode. Check the image of the official website below:

AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling Rounds

There will be four rounds of counselling as mentioned below:

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Stray Vacancy Round

What are the eligibility criteria for AYUSH NEET Counselling 2023?

In order to participate in the medical counselling of the AYUSH UG programme, a candidate must meet the below-given requirements:

Aspirant must have qualified NEET UG 2023

They must be at least 17 years old as on December 21, 2023

There is no upper age limit

They must have qualified for class 12 or any equivalent from a recognised board with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English as the main subjects

Also Read: Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registrations To Start Today, Check Information Brochure Here

