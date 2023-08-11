  1. Home
  3. Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registrations To Start Today, Check Information Brochure Here

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registrations To Start Today, Check Information Brochure Here

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023: The State CET Cell Maharashtra will start the registrations for NEET PG counselling 2023, tentatively from today, August 11. Qualified NEET PG candidates can register at cetcell.net.in/NEET-PGM-2023/login. Check the details here.

Updated: Aug 11, 2023 12:07 IST
Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023: The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra will start the counselling registrations for NEET PG 2023, tentatively from today, August 11, 2023. Candidates who have qualified for the NEET PG exam can submit the registration form once available at cetcell.net.in/NEET-PGM-2023/login.

The Maharashtra state counselling committee has also released the detailed information brochure for NEET PG 2023. Medical aspirants who are seeking admission into MS/Diploma/ PG courses can check and download it from the official website. 

To get registered, candidates are required to make a payment of Rs 3,000 as a non-refundable application fee. Moreover, the authorities will soon release the detailed counselling schedule online. 

Documents Required for NEET PG Counselling 2023 

Candidates need to upload the below-given documents in the NEET PG counselling registration form to complete the Maharashtra NEET PG registrations.

NEET PG 2023 Application form

NEET PG 2023 Admit Card

Photo ID proofs (Aadhar Card/Driving License/PAN Card/Passport)

Nationality certificate or valid passport or School Leaving Certificate of

SSC/HSC

MBBS Degree/Passing Certificate

Copy of Receipt of online fee payment of Rs. 3000/- and deposit

Internship Completion Certificate from University 

Permanent/provisional registration certificate 

EWS Certificate

Certificate from the Head of the Institute stating that the Medical College / Institute from

which the candidate has passed the MBBS examination 

Medical Fitness Certificate

Caste Certificate

Caste Validity Certificate

NEET PG 2023 result/Mark sheet

  

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023 - Information Brochure - Direct Link 

How to register for Maharashtra NEET PG counselling 2023? 

Medical aspirants can go through the steps that are given below to know how to register for Maharashtra NEET PG counselling in online mode. 

Step 1: Go to the official website: cetcell.net.in/NEET-PGM-2023/login

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for the NEET PG counselling 2023 available on the homepage

Step 3: Login with the required details and fill out the registration form

Step 4: Upload the documents as asked 

Step 5: Make the payment of the registration fee and save 

Step 6: Download the application confirmation page and print a hardcopy of it for future use

