AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Allotment Result Out, Get PDF Link Here

AYUSH NEET UG Allotment: Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has released the Ayush NEET UG counselling stray vacancy round final allotment results. The result pdf is available on the official website. eligible candidates who have applied for the allotment round can now check the result through the link provided on the official website. Candidates can also download the pdf through the link given below.

As per the given schedule, those who have been allotted seats in the UG counselling allotment round can complete the admission process and report to the colleges for admissions from November 3 to 11, 2023.

AYUSH NEET UG counselling stray vacancy round allotment result pdf will be available on the official website - aaccc.gov.in. A direct link for students to check the counselling stray vacancy allotment will also be available here as soon as the allotment result is announced online.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Stray Vacancy Allotment Result - Click Here

Steps to Check AYUSH NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round Results

The seat allotment list for the stray vacancy round will be announced as a PDF document. The PDF will include the list of students who have been allotted seats and can report for the allotment by the given deadline.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AYUSH NEET UG counselling

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG counselling stray vacancy round allotment

Step 3: The pdf will be displayed

Step 4: Download the allotment result for further reference

What After The Allotment Result

After the NEET UG counselling stray vacancy round allotment result is announced, students who have been allotted seats can report for admission to the colleges allotted. Students are required to report for admission along with the required documents

Also Read: NTA Revamps JEE Main 2024 Official Website, Apply at jeemain.nta.ac.in