Banaras Hindu University To Conduct 102nd Convocation, Check Details Here

BHU 102nd Convocation: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is going to hold its 102nd convocation on December 10 2022. The BHU convocation will be hosted at the Swatantrata Bhawan. The University will be providing degrees to the students who have passed in their respective exams. Due to COVID-19, the convocation is being held after a gap of 3 years. As per media reports, the BHU Gold Medal will be awarded for the year 2019-2020, 2020-2021, and 2021-22 in the main ceremony at Swatantrata Bhawan.

After the BHU convocation ceremony, faculties will distribute the degrees to the students. The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has invited BHU alumnus and CEO and Chairman of Palo Alto Networks Nikesh Arora as a chief guest. The 101st BHU convocation was held on December 23, 2019.

Who is the chief guest at the BHU 102nd Convocation?

Nikesh Arora will be the chief guest at the 102nd BHU convocation. He is an alumnus of Banaras Hindu University. Currently, he is serving as the chairman as well as CEO of Palo Alto Networks. Earlier, he also served as the senior executive at Google and president of Soft bank group. He did his schooling at the Air force school. For graduation, he got enrolled in an Electrical Engineering course at Banaras Hindu University. Nikes Arora also holds an MBA degree from Northeastern University.

BHU 101st Convocation

On the 101st convocation, the university invited Padma Vibhushan awardee Vijay Kelkar as a Chief guest. During the last convocation, BHU distributed a total of 11,529 degrees to the students. Out of this, 6,272 students received their bachelor’s degree, 4,511 students got their master’s degree and 732 students received a Ph.D. from the university. On the last convocation, two Chancellor medals, 29 BHU medals, and two Late Maharaja Vibhuti Narain Singh Gold Medals were distributed among the departing students.

