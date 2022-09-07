Bangalore Schools Closed Today due to Heavy Rain Alert, Get Details Here

Bangalore Schools Closed Today: Schools across Bangalore City will remain closed today - 6th Sept 2022 as the urban centre continues to battle heavy rains. All schools in Bengaluru will be closed for offline classes as per the order issued by the Karnataka Government. Schools will be closed in the East Zone of the city due to torrential rains. The announcement of closure of all schools in Bengaluru city comes from the state government after major parts of the Karnataka’s capital remained submerged under water after heavy rains lashed the city. Many areas also reported heavy water logging forcing schools to shift to online classes.

Order issued by Block Education Officer

The order regarding closure of schools in Bangalore’s East District has been issued by the Block Education Officer. Following heavy rains in the last 24 hours which led to water logging in major parts of the city, the Block Education Officer issued a formal notification confirming closure of schools for East Block. The school closure order is applicable to all schools i.e., both private and government schools based in the East Block of the State Capital. Moreover, all primary and high schools will remain closed citing safety concerns for the students. Some schools have planned to hold online classes until the situation returns back to normaly.

Heavy Rains Expected Till 9th September

Bangalore City and its surrounding regions have been lashed with incessant rains in the last 49 hours throwing normal life out of gear. Since Monday, the capital has received continued rain which has caused water logging in several part. The situation became so critical that yesterday and many IT offices, schools were asked to be shut. Bangalore East Zone Authorities have issued an alert for next 48 hours and warned citizens and take necessary precautions in the light of the rain alert for the next 48 hours. Yellow Alert has been issued in the state capital and parts of the city are expected to continue heavy rains until 9th Sept 2022.

