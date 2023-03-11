Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2023: Intermediate Result Expected in Coming Weeks, Latest Updates Here

BSEB 12th Result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board is likely to announce the BSEB class 12 Board Exam Result 2023 by next week. According to reports, the Bihar Class 12 Result 2023 is expected to be announced between March 15 and 20, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Bihar Board Class 12 exams can check their exam results through the official website.

Bihar Board conducted the class 12 exams from February 1 to 11, 2023. According to reports, over 13 Lakh students appeared for the Bihar Board Class 12 Science, Arts and Commerce stream exams. Board officials will announce the exact date and time for the announcement of the BSEB Intermediate Exam Result 2023 soon.

To check the Bihar 12th Result 2023, students are required to visit the official website and enter the BSEB 12th Roll Number in the result link provided. Candidates can check here, the list of websites to check the BSEB 12th Result, the Credentials required and the steps to check the exam result.

List of Websites to check BSEB 12th Result 2023

Bihar Board class 12 Exam Results will be announced on the official website of the board. Candidates will be able to download the result through the link provided on the official website of the Bihar Board. Given below is the list of websites to check the BSEB 12th Arts, Commerce and Science Stream Results 2023.

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

secondary.biharboardonline.com

results.biharboardonline.com

Credentials Required to check BSEB Intermediate Result 2023

When checking the Bihar 12th Result 2023 online, students are required to enter their roll number in the result link given. The BSEB Class 12 Roll Number and Roll Code are mentioned on the class 12 Admit Card. Candidates when checking their BSEB 12th Result 2023 must cross-check the credentials on their intermediate hall ticket.

How to Check BSEB Class 12 Result 2023

Bihar Board Class 12 Results will be announced for all three streams. Candidates who have appeared for the BSEB Class 12 exams can check their stream-wise results by following the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the BSEB official website

Step 2: Click on the BSEB Class 12 Result Link

Step 3: Enter the Intermediate Roll Number and Coll Code in the link given

Step 4: The Class 12 BSEB Result 2023 will be displayed

Step 5: Download the BSEB class 12 Result 2023 for further reference

Also Read: BSEB 2023 Class 10 Answer Key Objection Window Close Today: Check at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in