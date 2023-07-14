Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Admission 2024-25 Registration Starts, check last date to apply here

  1. Home
Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Admission 2024-25: BSEB has started the admission registration for the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya online at secondary.biharboardonline.com. The last date to apply for BSEB  Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 6th admission till July 31, 2023. Know details here

Updated: Jul 14, 2023 12:56 IST
Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Admission 2024-25: Bihar School Examination Board has released the admission registration form of Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 6th online. The parents can fill up the BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya admission form at secondary.biharboardonline.com. The last date to register for class 6th admission is July 31, 2023. 

As per the dates announced the Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya admission preliminary exam will be held on October 12, 2023. Whereas the mains exam will be conducted on December 20 in two shifts. BSEB Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya mains exam will be held from 10 am to 12:30 pm and 2nd shift will be held between 1:30 to 4 PM. 

To be eligible to apply for class 6 at the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, students should be between 10 and 12 years old. For the 2023-24 academic session, 120 (60 boys and 60 girls) students were shortlisted for admission to Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6.

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam (SAVEE) Dates 2024 

The officials have released a notification along with dates and other important information. They can go through the table to the admission registration and other dates: 

Events 

Dates 

Last date to apply for BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya

July 31, 2023 

Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya prelims exam

October 12, 2023 (1 to 3.30 PM)

BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya mains exam

December 20, 2023

Shift 1 (10 am to 12:30 pm)

Shift 2 (1:30 to 4 PM)

How to register for Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam 2023? 

Students or the parents can fill up the form in online mode by visiting the official website. They can go through the steps provided below to know how to register for Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 6th admission 2023: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on vivid exams and select Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya admission

Step 3: On the new page, click on register here 

Step 4: Enter all the asked details and register 

Step 5: Login, fill up the application form, upload the images and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout for future references 

Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission Application Fees 

Students have to pay the fees in online mode through debit, credit card or by using Net banking. They can check below category-wise application fees: 

Category 

Application fees 

General 

Economically Weaker Class

Extremely Backward Class

Rs.200

SC/ST

Rs.50

