Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Admission 2024-25 Registration Starts, check last date to apply here

Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Admission 2024-25: Bihar School Examination Board has released the admission registration form of Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 6th online. The parents can fill up the BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya admission form at secondary.biharboardonline.com. The last date to register for class 6th admission is July 31, 2023.

As per the dates announced the Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya admission preliminary exam will be held on October 12, 2023. Whereas the mains exam will be conducted on December 20 in two shifts. BSEB Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya mains exam will be held from 10 am to 12:30 pm and 2nd shift will be held between 1:30 to 4 PM.

To be eligible to apply for class 6 at the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, students should be between 10 and 12 years old. For the 2023-24 academic session, 120 (60 boys and 60 girls) students were shortlisted for admission to Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6.

Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Admission 2024-25 Notification Tweet

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam (SAVEE) Dates 2024

The officials have released a notification along with dates and other important information. They can go through the table to the admission registration and other dates:

Events Dates Last date to apply for BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya July 31, 2023 Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya prelims exam October 12, 2023 (1 to 3.30 PM) BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya mains exam December 20, 2023 Shift 1 (10 am to 12:30 pm) Shift 2 (1:30 to 4 PM)

How to register for Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam 2023?

Students or the parents can fill up the form in online mode by visiting the official website. They can go through the steps provided below to know how to register for Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 6th admission 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website: secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on vivid exams and select Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya admission

Step 3: On the new page, click on register here

Step 4: Enter all the asked details and register

Step 5: Login, fill up the application form, upload the images and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout for future references

Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission Application Fees

Students have to pay the fees in online mode through debit, credit card or by using Net banking. They can check below category-wise application fees:

Category Application fees General Economically Weaker Class Extremely Backward Class Rs.200 SC/ST Rs.50

Also Read: Delhi MCD Schools to Remain Closed Till July 16 Due Water Logging, Check Details Here