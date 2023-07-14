Delhi MCD Schools to Remain Closed Till July 16 Due Water Logging, Check Details Here

Delhi MCD Schools Closed:

Delhi Municipal Corporation Schools will be closed until July 16, 2023, due to the flood-like condition in the capital city. The announcement was made as per the directions issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority officials.

All the aided, recognised and MCD schools will remain closed until July 16 as per officials. The civic body also issued an order regarding the closure of schools on Thursday.

Earlier, the MCD had announced the closure of 10 schools in low-lying areas of the Civil Lines Zone and Shahadra area due to a flood-like situation caused by the rising water levels in the Yamuna River.

Officials from the Directorate of Education also stated that all government and private schools in Delhi will remain closed until July 16 due to the rising water level in the Yamuna which reached a record high. Roads in the city have been flooded causing severe water logging and damage to houses. Water logging issue has been seen in medical facilities, crematoriums, and shelter homes disrupting daily life.

Central Water Commission official has however assured that the water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi has stabilised and will start receding. As per the commission flood-monitoring portal, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge rose to 208.62 metres at 1 pm and remained stable until 4 pm.

