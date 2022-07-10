BITSAT 2022 Scorecard (OUT): Download BITSAT Scorecards at bitsadmission.com, Know How to Download Here

BITSAT 2022 Scorecard (OUT): Putting an end to the wait, BITS Pilani has officially declared the BITSAT 2022 Results today. The official update shared by the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani has confirmed that the BISAT 2022 Result has been declared in the form of digital scorecards available online. The BITSAT Scorecard 2022 released now by the exam authority is for the Session 1 of the examination which was held recently. Candidates who have attempted the session 1 entrance exam are advised to log onto the exam portal - bitsadmission.com, to access and download their individual result scorecards easily. Alternatively, a direct link to check and access BITSAT 2022 Result Scorecard is also placed below for the candidates:

Download BITSAT 2022 Scorecard (Session 1) - Direct Link (Available Now)

BITSAT Result 2022 Declared after Moderation Process

With the formal declaration of BITSAT Result 2022, the exam authority has also notified that the scorecards have been released after the completion of the moderation process. The official notice put up on the website reads ““Moderation process for the July Session is completed now. Candidates can now view their moderated scores, if any using the link given.” Candidates should note that as of now, the BITSAT Result 2022 has been declared only for Session 1 of the exam. The session 2 of BITSAT 2022 Exam is scheduled to be held from 3rd to 7th August 2022. Interested can register for BITSAT 2022 Session 2 Exam until 20th July 2022.

How to Download BITSAT 2022 Scorecard for Session 1?

Like all the important documents related to BITSAT 2022 Examination, the release of the BITSAT 2022 Scorecard has also been done online via the official website. To avoid facing any problems or issues, candidates are advised to follow the simple step-wise direction given below to access and download their BITSAT 2022 Result Scorecard for Session 1 Exam.

Step 1: Log onto the portal - bitsadmission.com

Step 2: Scroll Down to the latest notification section

Step 3: Locate and click on link for Click Here to view or download BITSAT-2022 (July Session) Score Card.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page with input fields

Step 5: Enter your Application Number and Password as specified on the hall ticket

Step 6: Enter the security captcha code displayed on the screen

Step 7: Click on Proceed Button and your BITSAT Scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 8: Download the scorecard and take printout for future reference

Candidates should note that the BITSAT Result 2022 Scorecard issued by the exam authority consists of total marks obtained by students, subject-wise marks, personal information and more.

