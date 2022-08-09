BITSAT Result 2022 (OUT): Download BITSAT 2022 Scorecard for Session 2 online at bitsadmission.com

BITSAT Result 2022 (OUT): Putting an end to the long wait, BITSAT 2022 Results have been announced today. As per the latest update, the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani has declared BITSAT Session 2 Result for the institute-level entrance examination on 9 August 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check their individual result scorecard by logging onto the portal - bitsadmission.com. To make the process of checking BISAT Result 2022 and Downloading of BITSAT Scorecards easier, a direct link for the same has been placed below:

Check BITSAT Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

BITSAT Scorecard - Details to be Checked in Scorecard

BITSAT 2022 Scorecard and Result declared today by the institute consists of the marks scored by the candidates in the institute-level entrance exam. The BITSAT 2022 Result will include details including overall marks obtained by students, subject-wise marks obtained, personal information and more. Apart from this, the scorecard will also include personal details about the examination as well as the candidate who has appeared for the exam. While checking their BITSAT Session 2 Result, candidates are advised to check and verify all the details and in case of any discrepancies the same should be highlighted to relevant authorities for correction.

How to check BISTAT Result 2022 online?

Like the admit card and application form, the BITSAT 2022 Result for session 2 of the exam has been declared completely online. Candidates need to log onto the exam portal - bitsadmission.com in order to access and download BITSAT 2022 Scorecard. On the homepage, candidates will find a link for BITSAT-2022 SCORE CARD (AUGUST SESSION). Clicking on the link will take them to a login page with input fields for Application Number and Password. Along with these details, candidates will also be required to input the security captcha code displayed on the screen. Entering and submitting these details on the website will take candidates to BITSAT 2022 Result page where digital scorecard will be displayed. From here, candidates can access and download BITSAT 2022 Result easily in PDF format on their device.

Also Read: Odisha SAMS +3 Admission 2022 To Commence From 11 August, Apply at samsodisha.gov.in till 25 Aug