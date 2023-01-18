BSE Odisha Class 10 Summative Assessment - 1 Result 2022 Announced, Get Direct Link Here

BSE Odisha 10th SA-1 Result 2022: As per the recent updates, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has released the class 10 result for summative assessment-1 today - January 18, 2023. Students who appeared for the exam can check BSE odisha SA 1 result 2022 on the official website of the board - bseodisha.ac.in. They will have to use their roll number or name to check BSE Odisha class 10 SA 1 results.

Students who appeared and passed in Odisha class 10 SA-1 exam will be eligible to appear for the BSE summative assessment-2 exam. As per the schedule, the Odisha class 10 summative assessment-1 exam was conducted from November 23 to November 30.

BSE Odisha Class 10 Summative Assessment - 1 Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Check BSE Odisha Class 10 Summative Assessment - 1 Result 2022?

Students who appeared for the SA 1 Odisha class 10 exam can check their results in online mode. They can follow the steps to know how to download the BSE Odisha Class 10 Summative Assessment - 1 result 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of BSE Odisha - bseodisha.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - results tab.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Now, click on the link - Class X-HSC, Summative Assessment-1, 2022-23 now available.

5th Step - Now login with roll number or name.

6th Step - Odisha Class 10 summative assessment-1 result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

7th Step - Download the same and save it for future reference.

What Details will be mentioned on BSE Odisha Class 10 Summative Assessment - 1 Result 2022?

As per updates, the BSE Odisha 10th result 2022 for SA-1 will likely to have the following information - student's name, roll number, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth, and name of the school. In the exam, Class 10 students were assessed on subjects including first language, second language, third language, mathematics, general science, and social science.

