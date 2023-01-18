JAC Class 10th, 12th Model Question Paper Released, Get Direct Link Here

JAC Class 10th, 12th Model Paper: The Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi (JAC Ranchi) has uploaded the class 10th and 12th model papers. Candidates can access and download the JAC Model Question Papers 2023 on the official website i.e. jac.jharkhand.gov.in.The model papers have been prepared subject-wise for the students to prepare for the upcoming JAC Class 10th, 12th board exams

However, the authorities have released the dates for the JAC Class 10th, 12th board exams. As per the schedule, JAC 10th exam 2023 will be held from March 14 to April 3, 2023, whereas Jharkhand JAC 12th intermediate exam 2023 for science, arts, and commerce will be conducted from March 14 to April 5, 2023. They can access the model paper by following the below-mentioned steps.

JAC Class 10th, 12 Model Paper- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Download Class 10th, 12th Model Question Papers?

The JAC Model Question Papers 2023 for classes 10th and 12th are available now. Students can access the papers on the official website i.e. jac.jharkhand.gov.in. They can follow these steps to access and download-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Model Question Paper 2023

Step 3: Now select the preferred exam

Step 4: Subject-wise model question paper will appear

Step 5: Click on download JAC Class 10th, 12th model paper

JAC Admit Card 2023

The JAC Board releases class 10th and 12th admit cards 2023 in online mode on the official website i.e. jac.jharkhand.gov.in. JAC 10th admit card is expected to be released on January 28, 2023, whereas JAC admit card 2023 for class 12th is likely to be released on January 30, 2023.

Students can download the JAC 2023 admit cards by entering their school login ID and password. Otherwise, they can also collect the JAC admit card 2023 from their school authorities.

